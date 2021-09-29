Princeton Infrared Technologies Announces Phase II SBIR Award from the Office of The Secretary of Defense to Develop a High-Resolution SWIR Electro-Optical Seeker

MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Princeton Infrared Technologies, Inc. (PIRT), specialists in indium gallium arsenide (InGaAs) imaging technology and affordable shortwave-infrared (SWIR) linescan cameras, visible-SWIR science cameras, and 1- and 2-D imaging arrays, announces a Phase II Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) award from the Office of The Secretary of Defense to fund the development of a Megapixel high resolution seeker with extended wavelength detection capability covering the entire SWIR range.

The camera will have a high pixel operability with a digital output at greater than industry standard frame rate at full resolution. The imager will be manufactured on InP substrates using the InGaAs/GaAsSb system allowing for low cost and the ability to utilize modern III-V semiconductor processing. Additionally, the imager will be manufactured and hybridized at wafer scale to minimize cost.

Martin H. Ettenberg, Ph.D., president of Princeton Infrared Technologies, Inc., notes, "This research has huge benefits for both the defense and commercial markets. This research will lead to wide spectral width imagers in the SWIR which will provide for various hyperspectral imaging opportunities. We are also excited to be leveraging new technology to bring much lower cost imagers to the market through wafer scale hybridization. These new imagers will require significantly less cooling allowing reduced system size, weight, power and cost which is important to both our military and commercial customers."

To learn more about our line of affordable SWIR linear arrays and cameras, go to: www.princetonirtech.com or call 1-609-917-3380.

Princeton Infrared Technologies, Inc. (PIRT - www.princetonirtech.com) - Specialists in indium gallium arsenide (InGaAs) imaging technology, PIRT focuses on design and manufacture of both shortwave infrared cameras, and one- and two-dimensional imaging arrays. All products are created in the company's fabless environment under strict testing and quality control guidelines, providing innovative and cost-effective detectors that image in the visible, near- and shortwave-infrared wavelengths. Application areas include spectroscopy for sorting materials, moisture detection, thermal imaging, night vision, and laser imaging for military, industrial, and commercial markets.

