Princeton Review Spotlights Florida Southern College As One Of Best 387 Schools In Country And Top Southeastern Regional School

"As our students have yet again proclaimed, our campus is beautiful and vibrant. We foster a close-knit and thriving campus community that encourages collaborative exploration of the questions and challenges facing our world today," said FSC President Dr. Anne B. Kerr. "Our continued ranking in The Princeton Review speaks volumes to the wonderful, shared efforts of our remarkable students and talented faculty."

Florida Southern ranks as one of the Top 20 "Most Beautiful" campuses in the nation as well as one of the Top 24 campuses with "Great Intramural Sports." Florida Southern College is one of only two colleges in Florida included in each category in the distinguished guide.

"Since 1992, our annual 'Best Colleges' guide has showcased the schools we recommend to college applicants and their parents as the nation's best for undergraduate academics," said Rob Franek, The Princeton Review's editor-in-chief. "We are delighted that Florida Southern College is one of the outstanding institutions we profile."

Only 14 percent of the nation's four-year colleges are ranked in The Best 387 Colleges, with the 2022 edition published on August 31, 2021. The Princeton Review's feature of Florida Southern highlights the College's premier standing among institutions of higher learning in the nation.

Florida Southern's wondrous campus — home to the world's largest single-site collection of structures designed by famed architect Frank Lloyd Wright — continuously ranks in The Princeton Review's "Most Beautiful" Top 20 listing, an exciting achievement for the College. FSC was ranked number one in this category for two consecutive years in 2011 and 2012.

The guide's "Top 20" lists are determined solely by the feedback of students at each of the featured colleges. Students report on and rank various aspects of their collegiate experience. This year's The Best 387 Colleges guide underscores the key role that FSC's campus environment plays in sustaining a holistic college experience, as attested to by students. Florida Southern College weds academic rigor, creative performance, and athletic excellence with a beautiful campus that highlights the wonder of the natural world through the lens of Frank Lloyd Wright's aesthetic.

"The Princeton Review's acclaim for Florida Southern College reflects the College's excellence across its interwoven academic, artistic, and athletic programs. Our faculty, staff, and students work together across these programs to encourage holistic student development and success," said Dr. Brad Hollingshead, FSC provost. "We are honored and proud to yet again be featured as one of the Best 387 Colleges in the nation."

About Florida Southern College

Founded in 1883, Florida Southern College is the oldest private college in the state. It maintains its commitment to academic excellence through 70+ undergraduate programs and distinctive graduate programs in business administration, education, nursing, and physical therapy. Florida Southern has a 14:1 student-to-faculty ratio; is an award-winning national leader in engaged learning; and boasts 30 NCAA Division II national championships. It is ranked among the top 10 Regional Universities in the South by U.S. News & World Report in its 2022 "Best Colleges" guide, and is included in The Princeton Review's 2022 "387 Best Colleges" guide, the "Fiske Guide to Colleges 2022," and Forbes magazine's "America's Top Colleges." Home to the world's largest single-site collection of Frank Lloyd Wright architecture, FSC was twice named "Most Beautiful Campus in the Nation" by The Princeton Review, and one of the nation's "Ten College Campuses with the Best Architecture" by Architectural Digest. Connect with Florida Southern College.

