Principle Expands US Presence With Acquisition of Digital Advertising Agency Eboost Consulting

CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Principle America Co., Ltd. (Principle), a subsidiary of Tokyo-based digital marketing agency, Principle Company, announced today that it has acquired Eboost Consulting (Eboost), an award-winning San Diego-based performance marketing agency specializing in Paid Social, Paid Search and Amazon Advertising.

(From left to right: Eboost CEO Evan LaGasse, middle: Principle CEO Ken Kusuyama, right: Eboost COO Chris Root)

Through this acquisition, Eboost will provide its industry-leading social media advertising and PPC consulting services to Japanese companies expanding into North America and facilitate the global expansion of U.S. companies entering the Japanese and APAC markets.

Since 2017, Principle has provided North American digital marketing support to many Japanese companies through its Silicon Valley-based subsidiary, Principle America.

Going forward, Principle's DX marketing capabilities centered on data analysis and Eboost's strengths in social media advertising, from strategy to execution, will be combined with Eboost's industry-leading marketers and creative team to provide best-in-class digital advertising solutions to global clients.

With this acquisition, Principle further strengthens its capabilities to help Japanese companies succeed in the U.S. market, with its mission of "Connecting data and action to create a better world" to achieve its vision of becoming "the world's most trusted marketing DX partner."

"This acquisition represents a key step forward in Principle's global expansion strategy and is in line with our company's value of thinking and acting by global standards and valuing diversity," said Ken Kusuyama, Principle CEO. "Through this opportunity, we will realize our vision of giving employees in Japan and the U.S. the opportunity to move back and forth between the two countries and to collaborate on international projects and global clients."

The acquisition enables Eboost to accelerate its growth trajectory and expand on its mission to help great e-commerce brands thrive through digital advertising.

Eboost will continue to offer its suite of tailored ecommerce advertising solutions to its clients while expanding its capabilities in data analysis, analytics, and data visualization.

"I am thrilled to have the opportunity to take this step forward with Principle and could not be more proud of our talented team at Eboost who all worked so hard to get us to this point," said Evan LaGasse, CEO, Eboost Consulting. "This exciting partnership with Principle enables Eboost to better service our clients by expanding our capabilities in measurement, tracking, and reporting, giving our media buyers even greater tools to make ever-more sophisticated optimization decisions that are rooted in data."

About Principle

Principle is a data-centric digital marketing agency, specializing in Digital Transformation (DX) solutions, data management platform solutions centered around Google Cloud Platform and Tableau, and corporate data visualization.

Principle provides support for digital marketing and management decisions, and the planning of digital marketing strategies, such as advertising, SEO, and CRO, across the entire digital landscape, rooted in data analysis.

About Eboost

Eboost is an award-winning, data-driven, performance marketing agency based in Carlsbad (San Diego), California, specializing in Facebook and Instagram Ads, Google Ads, and Amazon Advertising for e-commerce.

Eboost was named to the Clutch 100 as one of the top 100 fastest growing marketing companies in the U.S. in 2020 and was recognized by Design Rush as a Top Digital Marketing Agency in California in 2021.

