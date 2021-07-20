Principle India appoints Sukhpal Singh Ahluwalia as Non-Executive Chairman as it sets sights on explosive growth

MUMBAI, India, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Principle Global, the global brand and implementation consultancy, has today announced the appointment of entrepreneur Sukhpal Singh Ahluwalia as Non-Executive Chairman of its Indian business.

The appointment signals Principle's ambitions to grow in India, where it already enjoys a position as the region's go-to brand implementation partner. Principle Global consults with 1,500 of the world's biggest companies in all aspects of branding, including Jaguar Land Rover, AT&T, and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.



An internationally recognised entrepreneur, Sukhpal Singh Ahluwalia founded UK-based Euro Car Parts in 1978, growing it from a single store to the largest distributor of light vehicle parts in Europe. Following the company's acquisition in 2011, Ahluwalia went on to found Dominvs Group, the real estate investment group and developer, which now manages £1 billion of residential, hospitality, and commercial real estate assets across the UK.

Ahluwalia brings more than 30 years' experience working in the automotive and hospitality sectors, two of Principle Global's largest target markets, as well as decades of working in the Indian market. Ahluwalia is set to return to India in the coming years.

Richard Butterfield, Group Chairman of Principle Global, said: "I'm delighted to welcome Sukhpal as Non-Executive Chairman of our Indian business. This is a flagship appointment for the business. Sukhpal is hugely respected in India, where he is recognised amongst the major Indian and international business communities as one of the country's leading global entrepreneurs."

Sukhpal Singh Ahluwalia, Non-Executive Chairman of Principle India, said: "I'm delighted to be joining the Board of Principle India. I have always admired Richard and Principle Global.

"Corporates are desperately struggling with the difficult challenge of how to implement their brands across their stores, headquarters, and other real estate assets. Principle Global's expertise is required more than ever before.

"I look forward to spending more time on the ground with the team, and I'm equally looking forward to becoming even more active in Indian businesses over the coming years."

