Prineta Wins Pensacola Airport RFP for ATM Services

PENSACOLA, Fla., Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of Pensacola Procurement Department issued an RFP for ATM Services recently and Prineta was selected as the vendor and awarded a 5 Year Concession Agreement for ATM Placement and Operation.

The City Council voted to approve the RFP vendor selection and awarded the contract at the Pensacola International Airport to Prineta LLC dba Prineta USA and authorized the mayor to take all actions necessary to execute the contract.

"Most ATM companies out there only operate in a small local area and or do not meet the insurance requirements required by cities and states. We operate nationwide, have all the required insurance, and have a team focused on RFPs and the public sector – that's what sets us apart," explained Dean Barrett, Head of Public Sector at Prineta USA.

Prineta is the market leader in ATM services for the public sector with an unmatched truly national footprint and impressive list of references after winning competitive bid RFPs with strict requirements for experience, scale, local technicians, support, and insurance all across the country.

Prineta USA is the preferred ATM company and vendor supplier of ATM services to public sector locations across the country and the entire state of Florida with many ATMs in the Panhandle of Florida, including Pensacola, Destin, Fort Walton Beach, Seaside, Panama City, Tallahassee and everywhere in between.

More information about the ATM services offered by Prineta can be found at the company website: https://prineta.com/atms

