Pringles® Brings Back Thanksgiving-Inspired Favorites

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Last Thanksgiving, Pringles® showed the world they deserve a seat at the table when they launched the Pringles Thanksgiving Dinner. The limited time only offering gave snackers the chance to taste eight new innovative, Thanksgiving-inspired flavors. This year, Pringles is upping the ante and giving fans a chance to get their hands on a can (or three) of favorites from last year's lineup: Turkey, Stuffing, and Pumpkin Pie.

Last Thanksgiving, Pringles® showed the world they deserve a seat at the table when they launched the Pringles Thanksgiving Dinner. The limited time only offering gave snackers the chance to taste eight new innovative, Thanksgiving-inspired flavors. This year, Pringles is upping the ante and giving fans a chance to get their hands on a can (or three) of favorites from last year’s lineup: Turkey, Stuffing, and Pumpkin Pie. Photo credit: Corey Waldron, Adam Kitzmann, Katie Rogers / Edelman

Pringles, known for their insanely accurate and innovative flavors, is offering three delicious Thanksgiving tastes to select consumers nationwide. Turkey Pringles are a take on the traditional oven roasted turkey flavor, which instantly became one of last year's favorites. Stuffing is just like the herb-y side dish that you always seem to pile high on your dinner plate. Last, and by no means least, Pumpkin Pie is sweet and spiced just like your grandma's recipe.

From the Friendsgiving spread, to hostess gifts, to your celebrated family potluck, Pringles Thanksgiving Crisps are perfect for all your holiday social events.

"When we launched Pringles Thanksgiving Dinner last year, it was so exciting to see Pringles fans' positive reactions celebrating how insanely accurate the flavors were," said Yuvraj Arora, senior vice president of marketing for Kellogg's U.S. Snacks division. "We knew that we had to get Pringles Thanksgiving flavors in more people's hands this year—particularly hearing that Turkey, Stuffing and Pumpkin Pie not only were delicious, but truly tasted like the real deal."

Designed, sealed and delivered to mimic the canned goods in your pantry around the holidays, Pringles Thanksgiving Crisps come in mini Pringles cans. Feel free to stack them, snack them, and share with friends (but only people on the "nice" list).

Beginning November 6 at 11:59 pm EST, consumers can purchase a 3-pack of Pringles Thanksgiving crisps for $14.99 at https://www.kelloggstore.com/pringles-thanksgiving-in-a-can. Supplies are limited and are on a first-come, first-serve basis. For more information follow @PringlesUS on Instagram and check out Facebook.com/Pringles .

Happy season's eatings!

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), we strive to enrich and delight the world through foods and brands that matter. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Keebler®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR® and more. Net sales in 2017 were approximately $13 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal and frozen foods. Kellogg brands are beloved in markets around the world. We are also a company with Heart & Soul, committed to creating three billion Better Days by the end of 2025 through our Breakfasts for Better Days global purpose platform. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com.

SOURCE Kellogg Company

Related Links

http://www.KelloggCompany.com

