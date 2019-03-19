Pringles Creates Rice Art to Celebrate the Launch of Its New Eastern Flavoured Rice Fusion Range

The unbelievable micro miniature pieces – that were sculpted using a microscope and a single strand of hair – include the Taj Mahal in India and the Great Wall of China.

Micro miniature art is a rare art form, with only 11 micro artists known throughout the world. These meticulously constructed tiny sculptures on individual grains of rice use specks of gold, silver and coloured dust.

The artist even trained himself to slow down his own heartbeat to complete the arduous task, as each heartbeat causes vibrations that causes the drill to fluctuate by up to 0.1mm - enough to ruin his creations.

The Pringles Rice Fusion rice art is one of a kind, each sculpture cannot be seen by the human eye, requiring a magnifying glass or a microscope to view them.

The new rice-based range includes the flavours, Malaysian Red Curry, Indian Tandoori Chicken Masala and Peking Duck with Hoisin Sauce, RRP at £1.99 per 160g can and will be available in all major supermarkets.

Video: https://vimeo.com/user8815252/review/321950871/bbf31a6fdf

SOURCE Pringles