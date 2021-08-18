Prinker Enables Brands to Engage Consumers at Events Through Instant Digital Temporary Tattoos

Marketers can upload or design their own art and logos on the Prinker Content Platform via web or mobile app and immediately print on the water-resistant temporary tattoos by sliding the Prinker device directly across the skin. Temporary Prinker tattoos can function as entrance stamps to events, showcase brand artwork, create excitement for new merchandise launches through making licensed artwork available to the Prinker user community, and even serve as scannable Snapchat codes that link to websites and connect to exclusive content. Compared to more traditional forms of temporary tattoos and entry stamps, Prinker tattoos can feature complex designs in color and can be printed on in seconds. These temporary branded tattoos offer a unique way for consumers to interact with, remember and become ambassadors for the brands they love.

Prinker has collaborated with over 50 brands worldwide to print over 500,000 tattoos on consumers who have been delighted to show off their temporary tattoos on social media and to their friends.

Prinker's CEO and co-founder Jimmy Lee shares, "Prinker is excited to have developed a tool that's not just for self-expression but also to help marketers develop new ways to engage customers and fans. We've been thrilled to see the kinds of Prinker tattoos that companies have created for their consumers and can't wait to see what they come up with next."

Prinker is used daily in over 60 countries by tattoo artists, marketing agencies, event organizers, schools, kindergartens, families and creative individuals.

About Prinker

Established in 2015, Prinker Korea Inc. (www.prinker.us) is the inventor and manufacturer of the world's first digital temporary tattoo device with a goal to inspire consumers and offer new tools for self-expression. Prinker is a nifty all-in-one solution for the easy creation and application of water resistant – but soap washable – temporary tattoos, using proprietary US FDA VCRP- and Europe CPNP-registered cosmetic inks. Prinker serves consumers and businesses in over 60 countries and has an extensive and growing library of over 8,000 ready-to-use designs, with contributions by talented tattoo artists around the world. Prinker was selected as one of the Top 4 companies in Europe's largest startup conference and pitching competition Slush 2016, and is also a winner of the L'Oreal Innovation Runway 2017.

About Born2Global Centre

Born2Global Centre ( www.born2global.com ) is a full-cycle service platform for global expansion. Since its inception in 2013, Born2Global has been setting the standard for successful startup ecosystem as the main Korean government agency under the Ministry of Science and ICT. Born2Global has expanded and transformed startups to be engaged, equipped and connected with the global market.

