Print Parts Inc - Launches Beautiful New Additive Service

Jun 26, 2019, 15:48 ET
NEW YORK, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Print Parts Inc. is announcing the launch of their new website. PrintParts.com is a new additive manufacturing experience for 3D printing performance parts and production grade products on-demand.
The company is one of the first additive manufacturing services to offer composite parts using Markforged machines. PrintParts.com ensures product strength, quality, and performance with materials such as Onyx, Nylon, Carbon Fiber, and Kevlar. Customers can also choose fine detail printing using SLA (Stereolithography), which provides extreme accuracy and injection mold-like surface finishes. PrintParts has been trusted by teams across many industries including defense, automotive, jewelry, robotics, medicine, aerospace, and more.
PrintParts.com allows clients to order part quantities from 1 to 1 million at competitive prices. This helps customers reduce costs by testing designs through an iterative progression using inexpensive prototypes. The specialists at PrintParts can help navigate the entire additive manufacturing process with industrial design services, technology specific feedback and individualized consulting.
"Print Parts. That's what we do. Our team creates functional prototypes, high quality concepts, and performance parts to help customers take on mission critical projects with confidence. We love what we do and put passion into every part we print." - Robert Haleluk, Founder.
To celebrate their launch, PrintParts.com is offering a 25% discount on all part orders for the first month of operation. A special gift will also be sent to the first 100 customers and will include a PrintParts t-shirt, branded operator's apron, some stickers and more!
About Print Parts Inc.
The mission of PrintParts.com is to help customers print parts on demand at a fair cost. The company is dedicated to making 3D printing available and affordable to more customers and businesses of all sizes.
For more information visit PrintParts.com or contact them at made@printparts.com
Robert Haleluk - rhaleluk@printparts.com - 732.444.6677 - 1-855-444-3477
Print Parts Inc - 36 E 23rd St - Unit 3F, New York, NY 10010
