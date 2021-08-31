Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market 2020-2024 | Growing Demand for Internet of Things (IoT) Devices to Boost Growth | Technavio
Aug 31, 2021, 21:30 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, incremental growth of USD 10.85 bn is expected in the printed circuit board (PCB) market during 2020-2024. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the printed circuit board (PCB) market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment.
The increasing demand for Internet of Things (IoT) devices will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The printed circuit board (PCB) market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.
Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- 4-6 Low
- Substrates
- 1-2 Sided
- Flexible
- Others
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- MEA
- South America
Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the printed circuit board (PCB) market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Compeq Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Ibiden Co. Ltd., Korea Zinc Co. Ltd., NOK Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Tripod Technology Corp., TTM Technologies Inc., Unimicron Technology Corp., and Zhen Ding Technology Holding Ltd.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market size
- Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market trends
- Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market industry analysis
The advent of high-density interconnect (HDI) technology is likely to emerge as one of the major trends in the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the printed circuit board (PCB) market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist printed circuit board (PCB) market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the printed circuit board (PCB) market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the printed circuit board (PCB) market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of printed circuit board (PCB) market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- 4-6 low - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Substrates - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- 1-2 sided - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Flexible - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Communication network infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Automotive electronics - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Military and aerospace - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Volume drivers – Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Compeq Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
- Ibiden Co. Ltd.
- Korea Zinc Co. Ltd.
- NOK Corp.
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.
- Tripod Technology Corp.
- TTM Technologies Inc.
- Unimicron Technology Corp.
- Zhen Ding Technology Holding Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
