Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market 2020-2024 | Growing Demand for Internet of Things (IoT) Devices to Boost Growth | Technavio

The increasing demand for Internet of Things (IoT) devices will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The printed circuit board (PCB) market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.

Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market is segmented as below:

Product

4-6 Low



Substrates



1-2 Sided



Flexible



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



MEA



South America

Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the printed circuit board (PCB) market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Compeq Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Ibiden Co. Ltd., Korea Zinc Co. Ltd., NOK Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Tripod Technology Corp., TTM Technologies Inc., Unimicron Technology Corp., and Zhen Ding Technology Holding Ltd.

The report also covers the following areas:

Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market size

Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market trends

Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market industry analysis

The advent of high-density interconnect (HDI) technology is likely to emerge as one of the major trends in the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the printed circuit board (PCB) market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.



Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist printed circuit board (PCB) market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the printed circuit board (PCB) market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the printed circuit board (PCB) market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of printed circuit board (PCB) market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

4-6 low - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Substrates - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

1-2 sided - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Flexible - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Communication network infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Automotive electronics - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Military and aerospace - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume drivers – Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Compeq Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Ibiden Co. Ltd.

Korea Zinc Co. Ltd.

NOK Corp.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

Tripod Technology Corp.

TTM Technologies Inc.

Unimicron Technology Corp.

Zhen Ding Technology Holding Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

