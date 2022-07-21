Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market, Rising adoption of smartphones to boost market growth, Evolving Opportunities with China Circuit Technology (Shantou) Corp. and Compeq Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Technavio

Product (4-6 low, substrates, 1-2 sided, flexible, and others),

(4-6 low, substrates, 1-2 sided, flexible, and others), End-user (communication network infrastructure, consumer electronics, automotive electronics, military and aerospace, and others), and

(communication network infrastructure, consumer electronics, automotive electronics, military and aerospace, and others), and Geography (APAC, North America , Europe , MEA, and South America ).

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market Analysis

Report by Product (4-6 low, substrates, 1-2 sided, flexible, and others), End-user

(communication network infrastructure, consumer electronics, automotive electronics,

military and aerospace, and others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe,

MEA, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts". Buy Sample Report Now!

Major Five Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Companies:

China Circuit Technology (Shantou) Corp.- The company offers PCBs that are used in telecommunications, automotive electronics, industrial automation, medical electronics, and other high-tech products.

The company offers PCBs that are used in telecommunications, automotive electronics, industrial automation, medical electronics, and other high-tech products. Compeq Manufacturing Co. Ltd.- The company offers PCBs such as general multilayer circuit boards, high-density circuit boards (HDI), high-level boards (HLC), flexible boards (FPC), and rigid-flex PCBs (Rigid-Flex PCB).

The company offers PCBs such as general multilayer circuit boards, high-density circuit boards (HDI), high-level boards (HLC), flexible boards (FPC), and rigid-flex PCBs (Rigid-Flex PCB). Ibiden Co. Ltd.- The company offers PCBs with high quality and multiple functions according to users' requirements.

The company offers PCBs with high quality and multiple functions according to users' requirements. Korea Zinc Co. Ltd.- The company offers PCBs for mobiles, cameras, CD-ROM, and printers through its subsidiary Young Poong Electronics.

The company offers PCBs for mobiles, cameras, CD-ROM, and printers through its subsidiary Young Poong Electronics. NOK Corp.- The company offers PCBs that are light in weight and designed with greater flexibility.

Technavio's sample reports contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market

size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request Sample Report.

APAC will account for 93% of market growth. The major markets for printed circuit boards (PCBs) in APAC are China, Taiwan, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and Japan. The research provides a current review of the market's geographic distribution. APAC has been expanding at a substantial rate and is anticipated to provide market suppliers with several prospects for expansion during the anticipated timeframe.

Related Reports:

Battery Operated Lights Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The battery-operated lights market share is expected to increase to USD 32.62 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.9%.

Connected Rail Solutions Market by Safety and Signaling System and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The connected rail solutions market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.34% and the market share will increase to USD 37.25 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.60% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 12.86 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.98 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 93% Key consumer countries China, Taiwan, South Korea (Republic of Korea), Japan, and the US Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Companies profiled China Circuit Technology (Shantou) Corp., Compeq Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Ibiden Co. Ltd., Korea Zinc Co. Ltd., NOK Corp., Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co. Ltd., Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., TTM Technologies Inc., Unimicron Technology Corp., and Zhen Ding Technology Holding Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

4-6 low - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Substrates - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

1-2 sided - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Flexible - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Communication network infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Automotive electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Military and aerospace - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

China Circuit Technology (Shantou) Corp.

Compeq Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Ibiden Co. Ltd.

Korea Zinc Co. Ltd.

NOK Corp.

Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co. Ltd.

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

TTM Technologies Inc.

Unimicron Technology Corp.

Zhen Ding Technology Holding Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio