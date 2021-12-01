Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market Size to Grow by USD 12.86 Bn | Rising Adoption Of Smartphones to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst .

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The rising adoption of smartphones is one of the crucial factors driving the PCB market growth. The global adoption of smartphones is expected to rise rapidly owing to the availability of low-cost smartphones and increased global Internet penetration. Emerging economies including India and China are emerging as the key markets for smartphones due to the increased disposable income of the considerably high population in these economies. Thus, increasing smartphone shipments will further fuel the demand for PCB integration. In addition, other factors such as the growing demand for IoT devices is further expected to influence the market positively in the forthcoming years.

However, factors such as environmental concerns regarding PCBs will challenge market growth. PCBs are made up of hazardous components, which are not easily disposable and hence, may harm the environment. Even the disposal of PCBs is a daunting task as all the components need to be dismantled before the disposal. In addition, other factors such as an ongoing slowdown in the global automobile market and changing market dynamics due to US-China trade war will also hamper the market growth adversely during the next few years.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges, Read our FREE Sample Report!

Key Market Segments:

The PCB market report is segmented by Product (4-6 low, substrates, 1-2 sided, flexible, and others), End-user (communication network infrastructure, consumer electronics, automotive electronics, military and aerospace, and others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America). The 4-6 low PCBs held the largest share in 2020 and will continue to retain their dominance in the market during the forecast period. Various features such as electric engine efficiency, battery management systems, and power conversion require a set of algorithms to run efficiently, which can be achieved by a 4-6 low printed circuit board.

In terms of end-users, the communication network infrastructure segment will hold the largest PCB market share during the forecast period owing to positive market trends in mobile broadband and big data management. APAC will be the leading region with 93% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China, Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan were the major revenue contributors and the largest markets for PCB in APAC. Growing demand for electronics in the automotive, aerospace, and electronic and electrical industry coupled with the rising disposable incomes of the consumers in China and India will be responsible for the region's growth.

View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities

Some Companies Mentioned

China Circuit Technology (Shantou) Corp.



Compeq Manufacturing Co. Ltd.



Ibiden Co. Ltd.



Korea Zinc Co. Ltd.



NOK Corp.



Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co. Ltd.



Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.



TTM Technologies Inc.



Unimicron Technology Corp.



Zhen Ding Technology Holding Ltd.

To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:

Flexible Printed Circuit Board Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Solid State Drive (SSD) Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Thick Film Resistor Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 3.60% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 12.86 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.98 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 93% Key consumer countries China, Taiwan, South Korea (Republic of Korea), Japan, and US Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled China Circuit Technology (Shantou) Corp., Compeq Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Ibiden Co. Ltd., Korea Zinc Co. Ltd. , NOK Corp., Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co. Ltd., Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., TTM Technologies Inc., Unimicron Technology Corp., and Zhen Ding Technology Holding Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio