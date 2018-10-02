Printed Circuit Boards: Technologies and Global Markets

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Report Scope:

The market scope is defined through consideration of various end-user applications, including mobile phones and tablets, networking devices, instrumentation and scientific research, healthcare, defense, surveillance and aviation, energy, consumer electronics, computing and storage, industrial, automotive and transportation, and retail.Market estimates are classified on the basis of PCB types and geographic regions.



Various types of PCBs covered in this report are one-to two-layer rigid, multilayer rigid, microvia or high-density interconnects (HDI), flex, and Rigid flex.



- An overview of the global market for Printed Circuit Board (PCB)

- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017, estimates for 2018 and projections of CAGRs through 2023

- Definition, types and characteristics of PCB adoption in end applications

- Discussion of the influence of internet of things (IoT), automotive and manufacturing sectors to the growth of PCB industry

- Company profiles of major players in the market, including Nippon Mektron, Zhen Ding Technology Holding Limited, TTM Technologies, Young Poong Electronics Co., Ltd., Unimicron Technology Corp., and Samsung Electro-Mechanics



Summary

The printed circuit board (PCB) is an independent module that connects electronic components present in various devices such as common beepers, computer systems, and radios.PCBs are the base for connecting various electronic devices and components to each other electrically by using tracks, signal traces or conductive pathways.



It allows signals and power to be passed among physical devices.Most PCBs are made primarily from fiberglass or glass-reinforced plastics with copper traces.



They provide a platform for the placement and interconnection of diverse components, modules and subsystems in electronic devices.



Many industries and applications use PCBS, which are constantly opening new fields of technological adoptions.Without PCBs and their applications, many modern technologies and products would not exist.



Some factors behind the growth of PCB adoption in the global market include the development of enhanced durable circuit board and an expanding consumer electronics industry. The emergence of Internet of Things (IoT) technology and the growth of the automotive and manufacturing sectors also expected to increase global market growth.



The Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED through 2023, the highest rate among global regions, due to the presence of numerous electronics equipment manufacturing hubs.The APACregion is forecast to reach REDACTED and REDACTED in 2017 and 2023, respectively.



The wide prevalence of consumer electronics, networking devices, computing equipment, and automotive manufacturers in China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore, and India have spurred PCB suppliers to establish their facilities in the region to meet the demand of end-use customers.



North America also is a lucrative region for the PCB industry. TTM Technologies, Inc., Advanced Circuits, and Sanmina Corporation are some major players in that region's PCB market. North America achieved an increased book-to-bill ratio compared to the previous year, which suggests healthy market development for years to come in the region.



