Printed Electronics Market Worth $13.6 Billion by 2023 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, November 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the new market research report "Printed Electronics Market by Material (Inks and Substrates), Technology (Inkjet, Screen, Gravure, and Flexographic), Device (Sensors, Displays, Batteries, RFID tags, Lighting solutions/panels, and PV Cells), Industry, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Printed Electronics Market is estimated to reach USD 13.6 billion by 2023 from USD 6.8 billion in 2018 in 2018, at a CAGR of 14.92% during 2018-2023. Major drivers for market growth are the rise in applications of printed electronics in IoT and significant cost advantages provided by printed electronics. The major factor restraining the market growth is the dearth of technical know-how and highly skilled system integrators.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg )



Don't miss out on business opportunities in Printed Electronics Market.

Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=197

Screen printing holds largest share of printed electronics market during forecast period

Screen printing is mostly used in commercialized and traditional devices requiring thin printed lines such as consumer electronic devices (displays of smartphones and laptops), sensors, and photovoltaic cells (PVs). Displays, sensors, and PVs hold a larger share of the printed electronics industry and also fuel the demand for screen printing. The screen printing technique is mostly used in large-scale devices with high-volume production requirement.

Displays to hold largest share of printed electronics market during forecast period

Printed displays are mainly used in consumer electronic products such as wearables and mobile devices. Increasing proliferation of lightweight, innovative, and flexible displays in consumer electronic devices is fueling the demand for printed displays. Rising demand for connected and IoT devices in the consumer electronics industry is also propelling the growth of the printed display market.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Printed Electronics Market"

67 - Tables

43 - Figures

184 - Pages

Automotive industry to hold largest share of printed electronics market during forecast period

Printed electronics technology is already well adopted in the automotive industry as this industry is one of the first large-scale industries to acknowledge and utilize the potential of printed electronics. Sensors or dimming elements in lighting panels and OLED displays are the prominent applications of printed electronics in the automotive industry. Several companies are continuously investing in printed electronics technology in automotive applications to increase their market shares or revenues.

Americas to account for second-largest share of printed electronics market in 2018

The Americas is expected to continue to hold the second-largest share of the global printed electronics market in the coming years. North America holds tremendous potential for the printed electronics market for the automotive and consumer electronics industries, among others. The presence of leading printed display manufacturers, such as Samsung Display (US), in the region is also boosting the printed electronics market growth in the Americas.

Ask for PDF @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=197

Key players in the printed electronics market include Samsung (South Korea), LG (South Korea), DuPont (US), BASF (Germany), Agfa-Gevaert (Belgium), Air Products and Chemicals (US), Nissha USA (US), NovaCentrix (US), Molex (US), E Ink Holdings (US), Ynvisible Interactive (Portugal), and Palo Alto Research Center (PARC) (US).

Please explore relevant reports:

Flexible Electronics & Circuit Market by Application (OLED & LCD Display, Printed Sensor, Battery, Thin-Film PV, OLED Lighting), Circuit Structure (Single-Sided, Multilayer, Double-Sided, Rigid), Vertical, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023

Printed Sensors Market by Printed Sensor Type (Biosensor, Touch Sensor, Image Sensor, Temperature Sensor), Printing Technology (Ink-Jet Printing, Screen Printing, Flexographic Printing), Application, and Geography - Global Trend and Forecast to 2022

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/printed-electronics-market.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com



SOURCE MarketsandMarkets