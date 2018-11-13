PrinterLogic Ranked One of the Fastest Growing Companies in North America on Deloitte's Fast 500™

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Nov. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PrinterLogic , a leading innovator in enterprise print management software solutions, today announced it ranked 376 on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 ™, a ranking of the 500 fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America.

PrinterLogic's chief executive officer, Ryan Wedig, credits the company's award-winning cloud solutions and talented team for the company's rapid revenue growth.

"We are honored to be listed on the Deloitte Fast 500 for the second year in a row," said Ryan Wedig, CEO of PrinterLogic. "This recognition shows that our innovative approach to print management solutions, along with our partnerships with leading MSPs, is changing the way people view print services."

PrinterLogic delivers an on-premise web application that simplifies the management, migration and provisioning of printers. PrinterLogic's innovative, centrally managed direct IP print management software delivers mobile, pull and virtual printing capabilities to customers and eliminates print servers and their associated maintenance costs. In addition, it reduces printing waste, provides end users more secure options for printing and simplifies the users' workload.

"Congratulations to the Deloitte 2018 Technology Fast 500 winners on this impressive achievement," said Sandra Shirai, vice chairman, Deloitte LLP, and U.S. technology, media and telecommunications leader. "These companies are innovators who have converted their disruptive ideas into products, services and experiences that can captivate new customers and drive remarkable growth."

PrinterLogic previously ranked 99 as a Technology Fast 500™ award winner for 2017.

Overall, 2018 Technology Fast 500™ companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 143 percent to 77,260 percent from 2014 to 2017, with median growth of 412 percent.

About PrinterLogic

Thousands of enterprises use PrinterLogic's patent-pending printer and driver management platform to deliver mobile, pull and virtual printing, while eliminating print servers and providing a self-service portal that empowers end users to install their own printers. The company has been included multiple times on the Inc. 500 list of fastest growing companies in North America.

