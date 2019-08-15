Printful's turnover reaches $77.4 million in 2018

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Last year, Printful opened a new facility in Mexico to develop their cut & sew product category, and integrated with two of the most well-known names in ecommerce—Squarespace and eBay. In 2018, the company also celebrated 5 million printed items since its launch in 2013, doubling the entire production volume in only a year and reaching a milestone of 10 million printed products in April 2019.

The company's rapid growth and strategic development in the print-on-demand industry has earned Printful the 564th position on the 2019 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

"The past year has surpassed expectations in terms of sales and turnover, and we're anticipating continuous growth for 2020 and beyond. We invest heavily in technology, constantly developing our solutions and services to secure our place as a market leader," says Printful CEO Davis Siksnans.

In 2019, Printful opened a new office in Barcelona and plans to invest €1 million in its Spanish branch. Printful has also expanded production by moving their Europe fulfillment center in Riga, Latvia to a new 46,000 sq. ft. facility on the other side of the city.

Printful is a print-on-demand fulfillment company that offers automated drop shipping services for online retailers via its custom API or one of their 17 seamless, custom-built integrations with the world's top ecommerce platforms.

Founded in 2013, Printful has grown its six-person team into a company of more than 600 employees across four fulfillment centers in California, North Carolina, Mexico, and Latvia. Over the last five years, Printful has invested more than $17 million in printing tech upgrades to improve the quality and efficiency of the printing process.

