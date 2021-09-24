Printing Excellence in the Tri-State Region Recognized

PEWAUKEE, Wis., Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Great Lakes Graphics Association (GLGA) has announced that SG360° of Wheeling, IL is an award winner in the 2021 Graphics Excellence Awards competition. The judging was conducted on March 10-11, 2021, by a team of independent judges. The GEA competition is one of the largest printing competitions in the nation.

SG360° won two Best of Category Awards, two Best of Division Awards, six Awards of Excellence, and two Certificates of Merit.

A panel of out-of-state judges with extensive experience in printing and print production was brought in to examine the work. Each entry was judged on its own merit in a category with similar printed pieces. The judging criteria included registration, crossovers, clarity and neatness, sharpness of halftones and line drawings, richness and tonal qualities of color, paper and ink selection, ink coverage, difficulty of printing, effective contrast or softness, finishing, bindery and overall visual impact.

For more information, call Melanie De Caprio of SG360° at 312-388-4894.

Since 1957, SG360° has thrived by anticipating and addressing client needs in the ever-changing direct marketing sphere. By continually redefining what direct mail is and what it can do, they have become an industry-leading provider of omnichannel direct marketing solutions.

For 135 years, the Great Lakes Graphics Association (GLGA) has been dedicated to advancing the success of the printing and graphics industry for over. Working together with Printing Industries of America, the world's largest graphic arts trade association, GLGA represents the three-state region of Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin and provides training, resources, and a voice of advocacy on both a state and national level.

The Graphics Excellence Awards (GEA) competition, owned and managed by the Great Lakes Graphics Association (GLGA), is an annual event that recognizes and rewards printing and finishing companies that combine fine craftsmanship with technology in order to produce outstanding finished products. The award-winning companies are honored each year at the GEA Celebrations, to be held this year in the fall simultaneously in Milwaukee, WI, and Addison, IL.



SOURCE SG360°, a Segerdahl Company

