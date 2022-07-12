Printing Toners Market to Witness 8.76% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021, Diversified Applications of Printers Across Various End-user Industries to Drive the Market Growth

Segmentation by Product (In-Scope/Out-of-Scope)

In-Scope:

Monochrome Printing Toners:

The printing toners market share growth in the monochrome printing toners segment will be significant during the forecast period. Monochrome toner printers are widely used because of their cost-efficiency and ease of accessibility compared to ink cartridges. Compared to color toners and inkjet cartridges, the cost of printing documents using monochrome toners is less than the cost of printing bulk documents with color toners is quite high.

Out-of-Scope:

Color Printing Toners

The printing toners market is further segmented by Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Highlights-

Key Companies- AstroNova Inc., Canon Inc., HP Inc., IMEX Co. Ltd., Konica Minolta Inc., Lexmark International Inc., Panasonic Corp., Seiko Epson Corp., Toshiba Corp., and Xerox Holdings Corp. among others.

Major Trend - Deployment of multi-purpose printers is one of the critical printing toners market trends positively influencing the market growth.

Y-OY Growth Rate- 8.76% in 2021

Product Offerings & News of Some of the Key Vendors-

AstroNova Inc. - The company offers printing toners such as Ultra-white toner which allows colors (CMYK) to be accurately printed and visualized by the human eye.

Canon Inc. - The company offers printing toners such as imageCLASS Toner 056 Black, Standard and many more.

HP Inc. - The company offers printing toners such as HP 88X High Yield Black Original LaserJet Toner Cartridge and many more.

Moreover, the printing toners market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Printing Toners Market Challenge:

Adverse health effects of printing toners:

Long-term exposure and improper handling of printing toners may lead to adverse health effects. Printing toners comprise lightweight dust-like ink particles, and when inhaled, these particles can cause various health issues such as respiratory problems, skin diseases, eye problems, and cancer. The major side effects associated with the inhalation of printing toners are respiratory problems such as lung irritation. Moreover, the photocopiers that use toner ink emit high ozone levels through electrical discharges. Exposure to a high level of ozone causes various health problems such as nausea, headache, dermatitis, throat infection, lung infection, and eye irritation. Hence, despite being cost-efficient, adverse health effects of printing toners are expected to hinder the use of printers, which will act as a barrier to market growth during the forecast period.

Printing Toners Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 5.71% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 3.03 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.76 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Japan, and Mexico Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AstroNova Inc., Canon Inc., HP Inc., IMEX Co. Ltd., Konica Minolta Inc., Lexmark International Inc., Panasonic Corp., Seiko Epson Corp., Toshiba Corp., and Xerox Holdings Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Monochrome printing toners - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Color printing toners - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AstroNova Inc.

Canon Inc.

HP Inc.

IMEX Co. Ltd.

Konica Minolta Inc.

Lexmark International Inc.

Panasonic Corp.

Seiko Epson Corp.

Toshiba Corp.

Xerox Holdings Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

