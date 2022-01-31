Prioritize Self-Care for a Brighter Future

"A steady schedule is a healthy schedule," said Jackie Michaels, a vocalist, songwriter, actress and author who shares her own journey to help others learn how to appreciate life by encouraging self-care, self-love and healing. "Set intentional goals to realign your life and create time for yourself to accomplish your goals."

Michaels offers these words of wisdom to those who are just beginning their journey of intentional self-care.

Take advantage of the energy of the moon. A new moon is an ideal time to contemplate and plan for the future, as its path toward light and energy can align with your progress toward a milestone or goal. Conversely, a full moon's expansive positive energy is thought to help amplify both conscious and sub-conscious thoughts for productive meditation. As the moon wanes, this is a time for reflection, shedding what hinders your progress as you prepare for another fresh start with the return of a new moon.

Make time for yourself to find balance. In today's busy world, this advice can be much easier said than done, but that's why Michaels recommends arming yourself with tools that can help. For example, the Love Me Right Self-Care Journal and Planner can help you set boundaries for yourself and others. You can use the calendar to set and take necessary breaks from time to time as a step toward self-care management.

Relax and release before starting a new week. Each week is an opportunity for a fresh start. Take time over the weekend to mentally rest and recharge, paying attention to areas of growth and accomplishment. It's also helpful to be intentional about letting go of disappointments and missteps from the week behind you and focus your mental energy on how to continue progressing toward your goals.

Make every effort count. When time is precious, there's little room for lackluster effort. While you may not be able to realistically put everything into all that you do, you'll likely discover a pattern of greater success in the activities where you invest yourself more deeply. Ultimately, you may find it easier to pass on activities that don't pique your interest enough to command your full energy.

Recognize there's no guilt in putting yourself first. Think about what you give to your friends, work and other external forces in life. When your effort is limited, chances are your results are, too. The same applies when you're working on yourself. If you only give what energy is leftover after giving to everyone and everything else, you're not likely to achieve the results you desire. Understanding that giving all of yourself is the only way to reach what you aspire is the first step toward letting go of the guilt you may feel when you make yourself and your own time the first priority.

Give yourself credit and acknowledge your achievements. When you're busy chasing your goals and dreams, it's easy to lose sight of what you've already accomplished. Take time to celebrate victories and be proud of what you have accomplished. Also remember acknowledging milestones and progress toward bigger, long-term goals can help keep you motivated and determined to reach the finish line.

Find more inspiration for your self-care journey at jackiemichaels.com/love-me-right.

Photos courtesy of Getty Images

Michael French

[email protected]

1-888-824-3337

editors.familyfeatures.com

About Family Features Editorial Syndicate

A leading source for high-quality food, lifestyle and home and garden content, Family Features provides readers with topically and seasonally relevant tips, takeaways, information, recipes, videos, infographics and more. Find additional articles and information at Culinary.net and eLivingToday.com.

SOURCE Family Features Editorial Syndicate