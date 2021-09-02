Priority One Automates Remote IT Operations across 1,700 Endpoints with Action1 RMM

The platform has helped us automate our workstation build process — making it 9 times faster whilst increasing quality Tweet this

Jon Abbott, CEO at Priority One, chose Action1 RMM because it is a cloud-native platform with a wealth of remote endpoint management features, including scripting, application management, and software inventory.

Using the software, the MSP has gained the following benefits:

Streamlined remote endpoint management. With Action1 RMM, Priority One can manage and patch Windows and third-party software, inventory software across customers' endpoints, and deploy sophisticated scripts to maintain configuration settings and automate setup of new devices.

"We particularly benefit from Action1 RMM's scripting power: The platform has helped us fully automate our workstation build process — making it 9 times faster whilst increasing quality," says Jon Abbott. "All in all, it has enabled us to support our customers more effectively."

"We are delighted to support MSPs in their mission to deliver exceptional IT service to their clients by providing a powerful and easy-to-use RMM tool," said Mike Walters, President of Action1.

To read the case study, please visit: www.action1.com/priority-one-dramatically-increases-operational-effectiveness-with-action1-rmm/.

About Action1 Corporation

Action1 provides a cloud-based solution for remote monitoring and management (RMM) that includes automated patch management, remote desktop access, software deployment and distribution, IT asset inventory, network monitoring, reporting, and more. The company was founded by Netwrix cybersecurity veterans Alex Vovk and Mike Walters in 2018 to give companies and MSPs worldwide a modern alternative to traditional on-premises solutions that do not function in remote workforce scenarios. For more information, please visit www.action1.com or call 1-346-444-8530.

