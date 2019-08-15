Priority Private Care Rebrands As Sollis Heath

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Priority Private Care, the game-changing 24/7 medical centers on the Upper East Side, Tribeca, and the Hamptons seasonally, announced today that it is rebranding as Sollis Health. The culmination of months of extensive market research and member outreach, Sollis Health was chosen because it evokes solace, comfort, and the personalized medical care the company has become known for since being launched by leading internist Dr. Bernard Kruger in 2016.

"The feedback from our members is that the name Sollis makes them feel like they're in reassuring, trusted hands—which they are," said co-founder Ben Kruger. "We're thrilled we found a brand name that speaks to our values but at the same time, is still unique with its own identity."

Co-founder Andrew Olanow added, "One thing that's not changing is our commitment to giving our 2,000 members the very best quality of care at any time. We're excited to offer the same patient-centered experience, the same immediate round-the-clock access, and same great doctors—all under a new brand that evokes our core commitment: making our members feel extraordinarily cared for."

As part of its exciting rebrand, Sollis Health has unveiled a new logo designed by a creative director at McCann, one of the world's leading ad agencies. Sollis Health is also relaunching its website (sollishealth.com) and social media (Instagram: @sollishealth; Twitter: @yoursollis).

ABOUT SOLLIS HEALTH

Sollis Health, formerly Priority Private Care (PPC), is a group of doctors and health care professionals committed to providing a new tier of medical care. Its 24/7 concierge medical centers handle emergencies, everyday checkups, and everything in between—all in a single location, with no wait, at any time. With the best ER physicians and an exclusive network of specialists, only Sollis Health can provide truly personalized care in a serene environment.

