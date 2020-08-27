PRIP Opens State-Of-The-Art Car Wash In Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Petroleum Realty (PRIP) welcomes customers back to a new generation gas station, car wash and convenience store on Palmetto Park Road.

After eight long hard months of total demolition followed by new construction, PRIP is welcoming customers back to serve them in our brand-new gas station and convenience store, plus a super-fast, best-in-class new Cool Clean Car Wash . Originally built in the 1970's on the North side of Palmetto Park Road, just east of I-95, the all new glass, steel and concrete structure incorporates the best in new technology from fast delivery gas pumps with video screens, a new convenience store with fresh made items and espresso bar, and a window on to our Cool Clean Car Wash that gets cars through in record time. With both Express and Full-service lanes, Cool Clean Car Wash gives customers multiple options to get their cars cleaned by the latest technological advances in the industry.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome back our customers and invite new friends to get a car wash, buy gas, and sample our convenience store offerings," said Founder, Stephen H. Bittel . "Our Cool Clean Car Wash utilizes the best and newest car wash technology and our pumps are the fastest around. Our customers can look forward to a great new experience with us."

Unlimited monthly car wash club membership with a license plate reader enables customers to sign up and go through the new tunnel wash with touchless entry with no human contact, promoting the best in safe interactions. Our full-service features provide an even deeper clean inside and outside of your vehicle.

Grand Opening special includes membership to the VIP unlimited car wash club for the first month for the price of a single wash.

Still branded as a Valero station, the Palmetto Park Store is one of five PRIP stations in Boca Raton and features our second car wash in the area. Next year PRIP hopes to begin the scrape and rebuild of another store located on Camino Real in East Boca.

The brand-new Valero gas station, market and Cool Clean Car Wash is located at 1255 W Palmetto Park Road in Boca Raton, Florida.

Media contact:

Rebecca DeVille

Terranova Corporation

[email protected]

(305) 779-8943

About Petroleum Realty

Based in Miami Beach, Florida, Petroleum Realty (PRIP) is an owner and operator of gas stations, convenience stores and car washes in Florida and Georgia. In addition, the company is a branded wholesaler for Valero Energy Corporation.

About Stephen Bittel

Stephen Bittel is president of Petroleum Realty. In addition to this position, he is the chairman and founder (1980) of Terranova Corporation , for which he was awarded the South Florida Business Journal's "Ultimate CEO" award in 2005. Bittel is a native of Miami and a fixture within his community, holding numerous board positions for organizations such as Jackson Memorial Hospital Foundation all while running one of the top commercial real estate firms in South Florida. Bittel graduated magna cum laude from Bowdoin College in 1978 and earned his law degree from the University of Miami School of Law in 1982.

SOURCE Petroleum Realty