PRISM Logistics Opens Additional Facility in Stockton, CA

DANVILLE, Calif., Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In the final quarter of 2018, PRISM Logistics opened a third warehouse logistics facility in Stockton, CA, bringing the Northern California 3PL's total square footage to 1.4 million square feet in seven facilities spanning Oakland/Hayward, to Livermore, Sacramento, Modesto and Stockton, CA.

PRISM Logistics celebrated 25 years in business in June, 2018.

"PRISM has always invested to grow capacity and systems needed to serve our customers," said Jeremy Van Puffelen, Vice President of Business Development for PRISM Logistics. "The lower cost of real estate in the Central Valley is particularly attractive for our growing Consumer Product Goods (CPG) customers. We see this region as critically important to continuing to provide the quality they demand at cost levels they need." PRISM recently celebrated its 25th year in business and credits founder and president Jere Van Puffelen's instilled philosophy of saying 'yes,' and doing what it takes to deliver on promises.

This acquisition brings the leading Northern California warehouse logistics provider to 1.4 million square feet of food grade, safety certified warehouse capacity for some of the most respected Food and Beverage and Consumer Goods companies in the world.

About PRISM Logistics, Inc.

Founded in 1993, PRISM Team Services serves Northern California and the US West from a network of facilities in Hayward, Sacramento, Stockton, Modesto and Livermore, California. PRISM is a leader in its field by virtue of technology and systems investment, providing 'leading edge' efficiency and effectiveness for the highly demanding, high-value customers served. PRISM boasts state-of-the-art warehouse management systems (WMS), and highly automated, radio frequency enabled processing that creates a paperless warehouse network with capacity in excess of 1,400,000 sq. ft. For more, go to www.prismlogistics.com.

