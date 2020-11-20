PRISM: Winter Lights Outdoor Exhibit to Return to Woodruff Park with New Light-Based, Water-Inspired Installations

ATLANTA, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Central Atlanta Progress (CAP), the Atlanta Downtown Improvement District (ADID) and Dashboard announce the second year of PRISM: Winter Lights at Woodruff Park, a 2-month exhibition displaying light-based, water-inspired works by artists from around the country.

"We're confident this stunning exhibition will bring some much-needed light and activity to Woodruff Park and Downtown," said Ansley Whipple, Woodruff Park Project Manager. "It will create a space for friends and family to safely gather outside during the holiday season to celebrate the imagination of local creatives and their top-tier public art."

The second year of PRISM: Winter Lights will explore the theme of water and feature three light-based landmark sculptures installed on the park's main lawn. Additionally, Arts & Entertainment Atlanta will pilot a projection mapping effort that showcases animated artwork by local artists on the park's International Peace Fountain water wall.

"Being invited back into Woodruff Park is a privilege, and a testament to the power of art in activating our shared public spaces," said Beth Malone, Dashboard Executive Director. "Each of the works in this year's show is truly monumental, showcasing the immense artistic talent in our city. We can't wait to share it."

PRISM is a free and public light experience on display in the park December 5, 2020 through January 31, 2021. All are invited to explore the exhibit day or night during the park's hours of operation. Park patrons are reminded that physical distance must be maintained between them and anyone outside of their party and are encouraged to follow the CDC's guidelines for visiting parks.

PRISM Featured Artists: MaDora Frey, Ellex Swavoni, Jason Sweet, Kris Pilcher, NNEKKAA, Amelia Carley, Joseph Peragine

For more information about PRISM and Woodruff Park, including park hours and directions, visit www.WoodruffPark.com.

PRISM: Winter Lights at Woodruff Park is made possible through the generosity of Delta Air Lines. Additional support has been provided by the Atlanta Downtown Improvement District, Arts & Entertainment Atlanta, and the City of Atlanta Department of Parks and Recreation.

Stay connected with Woodruff Park and Dashboard online at @woodruffpark and @dashboard_us.

Dashboard is an award-winning experimental art company that transforms space with art and imagination. For more information about Dashboard, visit dashboard.us .

Woodruff Park is a 6-acre park in the geographic center of Atlanta. Located at the crossroads of commerce, government, and education, it is natural gathering space for a diverse cross-section of Atlantans and visitors. Through a Memorandum of Understanding with the City of Atlanta, the Atlanta Downtown Improvement District (ADID) maintains stewardship of Woodruff Park. ADID is responsible for the park's daily upkeep and programming, as well as securing and implementing funding for future development. | www.woodruffpark.com

SOURCE Central Atlanta Progress

