Pritzker Hageman Food Safety Lawyers File E.coli Lawsuit for Client Sickened After Consuming Food at Chipotle

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- National food safety law firm Pritzker Hageman, P.A. has filed a lawsuit on behalf of a teenage girl who was sickened with a Shiga-toxin producing E. coli O157:H7 infection after consuming food purchased at Chipotle in Columbus, OH.

Our client was sickened after consuming a salad bowl (including romaine lettuce, tomato, salsa, and guacamole) purchased on September 24, 2020 at the Chipotle on 1140 Polaris Parkway. As a result of her E. coli infection, our client was hospitalized for a debilitating and painful gastrointestinal illness. Our food poisoning lawyers are investigating whether our client's illness is associated with either of two recently announced E. coli O157:H7 outbreaks, most likely the one currently identified as "Unknown Source 1 – E. coli O157:H7."

Are the New E. coli Outbreaks Linked to Romaine Lettuce?

On October 28, 2020, the CDC and FDA announced two mystery E. coli O157:H7 outbreaks currently referred to as "Unknown Source 1 – E. coli O157:H7" and "Unknown Source 2 – E. coli O157:H7," that have sickened at least 44 people. Although a food source has yet to be identified, the two outbreaks were caused by different E. coli O157:H7 strains that caused previous outbreaks linked to romaine lettuce. The E. coli O157:H7 strain associated with "Unknown Source 1 – E. coli O157:H7" is genetically related to a strain that caused the E. coli outbreak in 2018 linked to romaine lettuce grown in Yuma, AZ. An illness cluster associated with "Unknown Source 1 – E. coli O157:H7" has been linked to a restaurant. The strain associated with "Unknown Source 2 – E. coli O157:H7" matches the strain that caused three E. coli outbreaks in 2017, 2018, and 2019 linked to romaine lettuce grown in Salinas, CA.

Chipotle's Decade of Food Safety Violations

Chipotle has been involved in multiple food poisoning outbreaks, including two E. coli outbreaks that sickened more than 50 people in 2015. Our E. coli lawyers filed the first lawsuit for a woman who was sickened after eating a burrito bowl. In April 2020, Chipotle agreed to pay a $25,000,000 fine to resolve criminal charges for selling contaminated food to consumers. Pritzker Hageman food poisoning lawyer Raymond Konz says, "These companies have been promising to clean up their act for years. But despite the talk, American consumers keep getting poisoned by the food being sold to us."

