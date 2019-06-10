Priv and beGlammed, Largest Providers of On-Demand Beauty, Announce Merger

LOS ANGELES, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Priv and beGlammed, technology front-runners in the on-demand beauty services industry, announce today a business merger that was completed this month. After gaining market leadership in the category, both app-centered businesses will expand their national footprint while finding efficiencies that will ultimately benefit consumers and beauty service providers alike.

"With five times as many markets and three times as many services as any direct competitor, there is now no question that Priv is the most robust platform in the on-demand beauty and wellness industry," said Joseph Terzi, Founder of Priv and CEO of the succeeding entity. "beGlammed's well-established geographic footprint in 32 markets, carefully vetted team of dedicated beauty pros and high touch client service merged with Priv's fully-integrated technology platform, and more than 500,000 combined registered users, provides a hybrid solution that is abundantly scalable yet retains some of the personal touch that our clients desire."

The new entity will continue under the name Priv and will service 32 cities and offer select hair, makeup, nails, spa, fitness and grooming services for both women and men. Additional changes that will come about as a result of the merger include a revamped client experience propelled by Priv's seamless technology and greater exposure for the 30,000+ beauty professionals in the new Priv network.

"Our promise is to infuse all the high touch elements of beGlammed and Priv into one unforgettable experience with the ease of technology," said James Bradicich, Vice President of Marketing & Business Development of Priv. "Our two families are becoming one and will continue to deliver and further build the signature services our clients have come to love."

The two companies have raised more than $15 million during the lifespan of their businesses with repeat investors from the U.S. and Europe. As a result of this merger, Priv will be the U.S. market leader in the on-demand beauty and wellness space. Priv is a one-stop shop that delivers vetted beauty and wellness professionals straight to your door with the touch of a button. Both on-demand beauty services companies, Priv and beGlammed, were founded in 2014.

About Priv:

Priv is the leading technology driven beauty and wellness app providing luxury experiences straight to your door on-demand. Our mission is to build an empowered community of clients and professionals to reimagine the salon experience in-home. Clients can download the Priv app and book personalized services such as blowouts, makeup, nails, massages, haircuts, spray tans, fitness and grooming for men and women in the comfort of their home, office, hotel, or any other location. We provide luxury in-home beauty and wellness services that are accessible to everyone. Priv services can be booked on our app, which is available on iOS and Android devices, and our website. We want our clients to be beautiful, be well, be fit and be good to themselves. For more information, visit www.gopriv.com.

