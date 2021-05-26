Privacera and Customer Northwestern Mutual Present "How to Scale Privacy in a Spark Ecosystem" at Data + AI Summit 2021

FREMONT, Calif., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Privacera, the cloud data governance and security leader founded by the creators of Apache Ranger™, today announced that it is a proud sponsor of the Data + AI Summit. Hosted by Databricks on a virtual platform from May 24-28, and formally known as Spark+AI Summit, the global event for the data community brings together more than 100,000 practitioners, leaders, and visionaries to shape the future of data and AI. To learn how Privacera helps Databrick users maximize data sharing without compromising compliance, click here.

Privacera will team up with customer Northwestern Mutual and Databricks to deliver two informative sessions during the conference, including:

Accelerate Data Science Initiatives: Databricks & Privacera:

Wednesday, May 26 th at 3:50 PM PT

Don Bosco Durai, CTO and co-founder of Privacera and Databricks will share how to accelerate data science initiatives with Databricks' rapid SQL and Privacera's centralized data access governance. Databricks SQL helps data teams consolidate and simplify their data architectures. With Databricks SQL, data teams can perform BI and SQL workloads on the same multi-cloud lakehouse architecture enabling data scientists to perform advanced analytics on unstructured and large-scale data.

This session will also explore how Privacera's advanced security, privacy, and governance capabilities seamlessly integrate with Databricks' unified SQL approach to provide single-pane visibility of data analytics from a centralized location.

Scaling Privacy in a Spark Ecosystem

Thursday, May 27 th at 3:50 PM PT

Privacera customer, Aaron Colcord, Sr. Director of Data Engineering at Northwestern Mutual joins Don Bosco Durai, CTO and co-founder of Privacera to detail an important use case in privacy and demonstrate how the financial security leader scales privacy with a focus on the business needs. Because privacy has become one of the most important critical topics in data today, it is more than how to ingest and consume data, but how to protect customers' rights while balancing the business need.

A new survey found businesses experiencing a conflict between data scientists' need for quick data access and IT's need to ensure data security and privacy, as more than half felt that access restrictions were impacting the productivity of their analytic teams. Worse, privacy regulations such as GDPR and CCPA are making cloud migrations and analytics difficult, as 7 out of 10 respondents felt the effort has become more complex.

Integration with Privacera allows existing policies from on-premise environments to be seamlessly migrated to cloud environments, accelerating migration to cloud platforms such as Databricks, as well as other leading services like AWS, Azure, Snowflake, and Google Cloud. Privacera supports Databricks with fine-grained access control, cluster-based access policies, and dynamic encryption, which enable more efficient data architectures, enterprise-grade security, and improved productivity for data teams.

"As a Databricks partner, we help Fortune 500 companies like Northwestern Mutual supply data science teams with the data they need in a timely manner to ensure data security across multiple cloud platforms and databases. By providing them with a unified capability to identify and secure sensitive data in a scalable, automated way, customers can streamline processes for data security and empower analysts," said Balaji Ganesan, CEO and co-founder of Privacera. "Privacera's centralized governance and fine-grained access controls continue to be recognized for enabling Databricks users to rapidly and securely access data distributed across multiple sources and applications and build predictive models, so they can generate faster time-to-value and remain compliant."

