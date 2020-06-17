Privacera Announces Latest Version of the Privacera Platform for Secure Data Sharing in Databricks

Privacera provides secure data sharing across the enterprise and balances the competing mandates of data democratization while adhering to applicable privacy and industry regulations such as GDPR and CCPA. The solution enables faster and more efficient on-premise data lake migrations to the cloud, supports regulatory compliance through automated discovery of sensitive data, and promotes data democratization by easily and securely sharing information with appropriate analysts and data scientists.

As a part of this launch, Privacera also announced a partnership with Databricks , the Data and AI company. Privacera provides a natively integrated solution that extends security for data access and management of Databricks clusters. The solution empowers data teams to immediately replicate compliance when migrating Hadoop workloads to the cloud, easily ensure consistent security via row, column-level access control and accelerate discovery/identification of sensitive data in Delta Lake without impacting performance or functionality. New in this latest version, Privacera's native integration extends and enhances multi-user shared environments to support robust security, privacy, and governance controls for Databricks clusters.

Privacera will present two unique sessions at the upcoming Spark + AI Summit taking place June 22-26, "Protect Your Crown Jewels in Databricks with Privacera and Apache Ranger" and "Simplifying Disaster Recovery with Delta Lake".

"Databricks and Privacera share a common vision to enable data teams to use and share sensitive data without compromising compliance with privacy regulations and other mandates," said Michael Hoff, SVP Business Development and Partners at Databricks. "The Privacera integration to Databricks helps make this possible by automatically profiling sensitive data and applying fine-grained security and governance controls."

More specifically, the Privacera Platform provides:

Automated Data Discovery and Classification - Artificial intelligence-based data discovery scans, classifies, and tags data and creates a data catalog so data teams can understand where sensitive data exists.

Artificial intelligence-based data discovery scans, classifies, and tags data and creates a data catalog so data teams can understand where sensitive data exists. Centralized, Fine-Grained Access Control - A single system for scalable data policy management across multiple Databricks environments which empowers data platform teams to define role and attribute-based control down to the row, column, and file-level.

- A single system for scalable data policy management across multiple Databricks environments which empowers data platform teams to define role and attribute-based control down to the row, column, and file-level. Compliance Workflows - Automated workflows transform sensitive data to meet compliance requirements, remove the dependence on piecemeal processes and facilitate scalable, efficient business analytics and ML in the cloud.

"The proliferation of cloud data services today makes it difficult to manage access and prove compliance with privacy regulations such as GDPR and CCPA, as it requires an understanding of where sensitive data such as personally identifiable information resides and who has access to it," said Balaji Ganesan, Privacera Co-Founder and CEO. "It is rare that a data privacy and compliance solution can enable greater security, and governance while simultaneously increasing data sharing. Using the Privacera Platform, Databricks and Delta Lake users can extend the efficiency and proven scalability of Apache Ranger from Hadoop to the cloud."

About Privacera

Founded in 2016 by the creators of Apache Ranger™ and Apache Atlas™, Privacera's mission is to empower enterprises building data platforms in the cloud to balance data governance and security with data access, discovery, and analytics. Often described as "Apache Ranger in the Cloud", Privacera provides a centralized data access governance platform that extends Ranger's capabilities beyond traditional Big Data environments to cloud-native services and leading analytics platforms such as AWS, Azure, GCP and Databricks. Privacera enables IT and data platform teams to make as much data as possible available to the business for analytics while ensuring it is used ethically and in compliance with privacy regulations. Privacera offices are located in Fremont, California and Mumbai. To learn more, visit www.privacera.com or follow at @privacera.

