Privacera Joins AWS ISV Accelerate Program

FREMONT, Calif., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Emphasizing its ongoing commitment to customers, Privacera - the cloud data governance and security leader founded by the creators of Apache Ranger™ - today announced that it is furthering its technical work with Amazon Web Services (AWS) by joining the AWS Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program. The AWS ISV Accelerate Program is a co-sell program for AWS Partners who provide software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS.

Privacera helps global enterprises accelerate secure cloud data migration from on-premises Hadoop environments to AWS and other leading public cloud providers, while remaining compliant with stringent industry and privacy regulations, such as GDPR, LGPD, CCPA, HIPAA. The company also further extended its focus on healthcare, space, financial services, government, education, and nonprofit customers by participating in the AWS Public Sector Partner Program.

"Becoming an AWS ISV Accelerate and AWS Public Sector Partner further solidifies Privacera's collaboration with AWS and highlights the value we provide our customers in the cloud access governance space," said Stefan Glover, Sr. Director of Strategic Alliances at Privacera. "Together, Privacera and AWS enable enterprises to confidently migrate their data to the cloud, ensure it is protected against unauthorized access, and easily prove compliance with industry regulations."

Privacera's SaaS data access governance platform, built from open-source Apache Ranger, automatically discovers and classifies sensitive data across multi-cloud and hybrid cloud infrastructures; applies fine-grained access controls; protects data via encryption, masking, and anonymization; and enables consistent data access policies– all from a centralized user interface.

With Privacera on AWS, joint customers can:

Centralize visibility of sensitive data across AWS cloud services, such as Amazon EMR, Amazon S3, Amazon Athena, Amazon Redshift, AWS Glue, and Amazon Kinesis.

Accelerate cloud data migration and associated Apache Ranger data access policies when moving on-premises analytical workloads in Hadoop to AWS.

Control data access down to file-, row-, and column-levels across AWS cloud services from a single pane.

Automate data compliance processes via workflows for RTBF, GDPR, CCPA, LGPD, and HIPAA to ensure consistent privacy management across AWS cloud services.

To learn more about how Privacera and AWS work together, join Privacera– a proud sponsor of AWS re:Inforce– August 24-25, 2021, by visiting: https://reinforce.awsevents.com/sponsors/?trk=www.google.com .

About Privacera

Privacera's SaaS data security and governance platform enables analytics teams to access data without compromising compliance with regulations such as GDPR, CCPA, LGPD, and HIPAA. Privacera provides a single pane of glass for securing sensitive data across multiple cloud services such as AWS, Azure, Databricks, GCP and Snowflake. Privacera's platform is utilized by Fortune 500 customers across finance, insurance, retail, media, and consumer industries to automate sensitive data discovery and easily manage high-fidelity policy management at petabyte scale on-prem and in the cloud. Headquartered in Fremont, California, Privacera was founded in 2016 by the creators of Apache Ranger™ and Apache Atlas™. Visit www.privacera.com or follow @Privacera on LinkedIn and Twitter.

