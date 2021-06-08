Privacera's SaaS Data Access Governance Platform PrivaceraCloud Now Available in the AWS Marketplace

FREMONT, Calif., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Privacera , a cloud data governance and security leader founded by the creators of Apache Ranger™, today announced that its managed SaaS data access governance solution, PrivaceraCloud, is now available in the AWS Marketplace. PrivaceraCloud works with AWS to help enterprises globally accelerate secure cloud data migration from on-premises Hadoop environments to AWS and other leading public cloud providers, while remaining compliant with stringent industry and privacy regulations, such as GDPR, LGPD, CCPA, HIPAA, etc.

To try PrivaceraCloud free for 30 days on the AWS Marketplace click here.

"PrivaceraCloud on AWS removes the complexity of managing sensitive data across cloud services by providing a centralized location to discover, classify, tag, and enforce access policies from a single user interface," said Stefan Glover, Sr. Director of Strategic Alliances at Privacera. "Leveraging this single-pane visibility and automated fine-grained access controls, enterprises can confidently migrate their data to the cloud, ensure it is protected against unauthorized access, and easily prove compliance with industry regulations."

PrivaceraCloud, built from open-source Apache Ranger, easily integrates and supports AWS and other leading cloud service providers to: discover and classify sensitive data; apply fine-grained access controls; protect data via encryption, masking, and anonymization; and enable consistent policies across multi-cloud and hybrid cloud infrastructures– all from a centralized user interface. PrivaceraCloud on AWS enables joint customers to:

Centralize visibility of sensitive data across AWS cloud services, such as Amazon EMR, Amazon S3, Amazon Athena, Amazon Redshift, AWS Glue, and Amazon Kinesis

of sensitive data across AWS cloud services, such as Amazon EMR, Amazon S3, Amazon Athena, Amazon Redshift, AWS Glue, and Amazon Kinesis Accelerate cloud data migration and associated Apache Ranger data access policies when moving on-premises analytical workloads in Hadoop to AWS

and associated Apache Ranger data access policies when moving on-premises analytical workloads in Hadoop to AWS Control data access down to file-, row-, and column-levels across AWS cloud services from a single pane

down to file-, row-, and column-levels across AWS cloud services from a single pane Automate data compliance processes via workflows for RTBF, GDPR, CCPA, LGPD, and HIPAA to ensure consistent privacy management across AWS cloud services

A digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software, AWS Marketplace streamlines adoption of PrivaceraCloud by providing customers a consolidated purchasing environment and integration with their AWS accounts. With a simplified billing process, customers can more easily get started on PrivaceraCloud to gain end-to-end visibility of sensitive data across their AWS infrastructures. Additionally, customers receive confidence that PrivaceraCloud is a verified and proven technology, tested and validated by AWS.

To learn how the PrivaceraCloud on AWS can secure and maximize the power of your enterprise cloud data, visit the AWS Marketplace or join the Privacera team, a proud sponsor of AWS re:Inforce, on August 24-25, 2021.

About Privacera

PrivaceraCloud , powered by AWS, is a fully-managed SaaS data access governance platform that arms IT data teams with centralized visibility of sensitive data and its usage across AWS and other leading cloud data services like Azure, Google Cloud, Databricks, and Snowflake from a single pane. Based on Apache Ranger, PrivaceraCloud empowers enterprises to accelerate on-premise Hadoop migrations to Amazon EMR or Databricks on AWS for a consistent data governance across AWS data services. With automated, sensitive data discovery, fine-grained access control, and encryption/decryption capabilities, PrivaceraCloud removes the burden of securing sensitive data– ensuring data is securely accessible for analysis, protected against unauthorized access, and compliant with industry regulations. Privacera offices are located in Fremont, California, and Mumbai. To learn more, visit www.privacera.com or follow at @privacera.

SOURCE Privacera