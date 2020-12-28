PRIVACY ALERT: Dynasplint Systems, Inc. Faces Investigation for Data Breach That May Have Impacted Almost 103,000 Individuals

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP today launched an investigation into the conduct of Dynasplint Systems, Inc. related to a security breach in which personal and protected health information may have been accessed or stolen. Consumers that have been impacted by the breach are encouraged to contact the firm.

Dynasplint sells dynamic splinting devices for patients with connective tissue changes caused by limited range of motion. According to Dynasplint, it experienced a data security breach on May 16, 2020. The company determined on June 4, 2020 that personal and protected health information was accessed without authorization. The hacked data may have contained medical information as well as customer names, email addresses, home addresses, dates of birth, and Social Security numbers.

Dynasplint reported the incident to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. However, impacted individuals were not notified that their sensitive information was compromised until August 7, 2020. Dynasplint's report to the Department of Health and Human Services' Office for Civil Rights indicates that 102,800 individuals were potentially affected by the cyberattack.

In light of the serious concerns raised by Dynasplint's data breach, the Schubert Firm is investigating whether the company's security practices are unlawful and inadequate. Victims of the data breach may be able to participate in a class action lawsuit seeking damages and changes to the company's cybersecurity practices. For more information, please visit our website at https://www.classactionlawyers.com/blog/Dynasplint.

If you were affected by the Dynasplint data breach and would like to learn more about your legal rights—or would like to participate in the class action lawsuit—please contact us today.

About Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe represents shareholders, employees, and consumers in class actions against corporate defendants, as well as shareholders in derivative actions against their officers and directors. The firm is based in San Francisco, and with the help of co-counsel, litigates cases nationwide.

Contact

Alexandra Green

Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

[email protected]

Tel: 415-299-8207

SOURCE Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

