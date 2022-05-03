Privacy Curtains That Safeguard Against HAIs, Reduce Hazardous Waste, and Provide Financial Return

LOS ANGELES, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sereneview Armor curtains embed AEGIS Microbe Shield® into the fabric to prevent hospital-acquired infections. AEGIS® is a durable, non-leaching full spectrum antimicrobial with a proven track record. It forms a colorless, odorless, positively charged polymer that attracts, electrocutes, and ruptures a microbe's negatively charged cell membrane.

Exempla Lutheran Medical Center in Wheat Ridge, Colorado, with Sereneview curtains, has a positive impact on patients & staff with calming nature photos. Additionally, the curtains have Armor protection from microorganisms that protect patients & staff.

Sereneview Armor fabric recently passed testing with the SARS-COVID-2 virus. This virus shares the same RNA genome, responding the same as COVID-19. The tests used a Control fabric without finishes to compare with the Sereneview Armor fabric. The Microbiological Solutions Lab tested the material at fifteen-minute and one-hour intervals. After the lab applied feline coronavirus to both fabrics, the Control fabric showed a 48.91% viral load reduction after fifteen minutes versus 60.44% for the Armor fabric. After one hour, the Control fabric showed a 71.27% reduction of the viral load versus 97.91% with the Armor fabric. Both swatches were exposed to UV light in a previous test, mimicking a similar protocol using UV-C machines. The Control fabric showed an 81.58% reduction in the viral load. In comparison, the treated Sereneview Armor fabric showed a 99.95% reduction in the viral load. Click to view the report.

In addition to the extra level of protection from microorganisms that disposable and traditional cloth don't provide, Sereneview Armor curtains offer sustainability and financial return: faster room/bed turnaround, reduced landfill waste, water consumption, and laundry expense. Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center in Santa Fe, New Mexico, has not had any HAI outbreaks. Their protocol calls for a UV-C machine to disinfect all surfaces post-discharge. According to Brian Cotton, director of Environmental Services, "Hourly wise, it's been a lot of hours saved because my staff doesn't have to switch out curtains every time we have an isolation room. You can only imagine how many isolation rooms that affects. In the old protocol, after each discharge of an isolation patient, you have to take that curtain down to send it off to be cleaned. We don't have that problem anymore. I've dealt with cloth curtains for six to seven years of my career. To have these at this location has been a blessing."

