Private Advisor Group Adds Michelle Nocito of Pillar Financial, Positioning Her Firm to Expand Services to Women and Their Families

Private Advisor Group (PAG) announced today Michelle Nocito, founder of Pillar Financial, has joined the firm as an independent advisor, providing Pillar Financial the ability for continued growth and expansion of wealth management services to women clients and their families.

"I conducted a due diligence of several firms and most of those conversations focused on the size of my firm instead of how they were going to support me as an advisor with a growing client base. The moment I spoke to PAG, I knew this would be a partner that helps advisors grow their business while doing the right thing for our clients," said Michelle. "With PAG, I have the ability as an independent advisor to create a firm I've always envisioned while simultaneously having the opportunity to be part of a larger think tank and community of advisors with a greater mission."

Michelle specializes in Divorce Financial Planning, Cash Flow Management Strategies and Investments, Family Finances, Women's Financial Strategies and Estate Planning Strategies and Insurance. Her firm has a mission of helping individuals, primarily women, create their best life with the money they have. Michelle holds an M.B.A. from Drexel University and the CRPC and CDFA designations.

"The approach Michelle uses to provide comprehensive wealth management services to her clients fits our mission of helping advisors grow their business the right way by focusing on their client's unique needs," said John Hyland, Managing Director and co-founder, PAG. "Women clients and their families want an advisor they can trust to design a wealth plan that helps them achieve their personal goals. It's not a cookie-cutter, one-size fits all approach. Michelle gets that and we are excited to have her join the PAG family."

Private Advisor Group's mission is to help advisors grow their business by providing a suite of services that enables them to stay focused on their clients. In 2019, PAG was ranked #3 on Barron's Top 50 RIA firms and named as one of the fastest-growing firms by WealthManagement.com.

Founded by advisors John Hyland and Pat Sullivan, PAG has quickly become an industry standard for advisors seeking independence. The firm has grown to over $21 billion in assets under management (AUM), while supporting more than 650 advisors as of December 31, 2019. For more information, visit www.privateadvisorgroup.com.

Pillar Financial's mission is to help you live the life you've earned. Founded by Michelle Nocito, Pillar Financial is focused on helping clients create a financial and wealth plan that creates the best life with the money they have. Services include Divorce Financial Planning, Cash Flow management Strategies and Investments, Family Finances, Women Financial Strategies and Estate Planning and Insurance. Inquiries can be made by contacting Michelle at [email protected].

