Private Advisor Group Named to 2019 Financial Times 300 Top Registered Investment Advisers

"It has always been our goal to provide excellent support services to our advisors, so they have more time to spend focused on their clients," said Pat Sullivan, managing director and co-founder, Private Advisor Group. "This recognition is a testament to the quality of our 650 plus independent advisors, staff and leadership team," said John Hyland, managing director and co-founder, Private Advisor Group. This is the fifth year Private Advisor Group has been selected for this award.

RIA firms applied for consideration, having met a minimum set of criteria. Applicants were then graded on six factors: assets under management (AUM); AUM growth rate; years in existence; advanced industry credentials of the firm's advisers; online accessibility; and compliance records. There are no fees or other considerations required of RIAs that apply for the FT 300.

The final FT 300 represents an impressive cohort of elite RIA firms, as the "average" practice in this year's list has been in existence for over 22 years and manages $4.6 billion in assets. The FT 300 Top RIAs hail from 37 states.

The FT 300 is one in series of rankings of top advisers by the Financial Times, including the FT 401 (DC retirement plan advisers) and the FT 400 (broker-dealer advisers).

About Private Advisor Group

Private Advisor Group is today's platform solution designed for the independent advisor. Founded by advisors John Hyland and Pat Sullivan, Private Advisor Group has quickly become an industry standard for advisors who seek support in risk management and compliance back-office solutions and service.

Private Advisor Group's mission is to help advisors grow their business by providing a suite of services that enables them to stay focused on their clients. The firm has grown to over $19 billion in assets under management and supports more than 650 advisors, as of June 30, 2019. For more information, visit www.privateadvisorgroup.com.

The Financial Times 300 Top Registered Investment Advisers is an independent listing produced annually by the Financial Times (June 2019). The FT 300 is based on data gathered from RIA firms, regulatory disclosures, and the FT's research. The listing reflected each practice's performance in six primary areas: assets under management, asset growth, compliance record, years in existence, credentials, and online accessibility. This award does not evaluate the quality of services provided to clients and is not indicative of the practice's future performance. Neither the RIA firms nor their employees pay a fee to The Financial Times in exchange for inclusion in the FT 300.

