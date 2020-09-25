Private Advisor Group Once Again Recognized as one of Barron's Top RIA Firms in the U.S.

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Private Advisor Group (PAG), recognized as one of the 200 fastest-growing Registered Investment Advisors in the U.S.*, is pleased to announce it's been named to the 2020 Barron's Top 100 RIA Firms, maintaining a hold on a top 10 ranking in the U.S. and the #1 ranking for firms in the Northeast.

Reacting to the significant growth in RIAs, Barron's once again expanded its recognition to the Top 100 RIAs in the nation, up from 50 in 2019. Acknowledging the most nimble advisories will thrive in the post-COVID era, Barron's also included new metrics to their formula, including technology spending, staff diversity, and succession planning.

"It is an honor to once again be named to this year's Barron's coveted list of top RIA firms," says John Hyland, managing director and co-founder, Private Advisor Group. "This past year, our team met the challenges of this new normal head-on, and we could not be more positive about our ability to continue to grow the right way throughout 2020 and 2021. This ranking is a reflection of our ability to maintain focus while doing the right thing for our advisors and investors."

According to Barron's, the goal of these rankings is to shine a spotlight on the nation's top financial advisors and firms, with an eye towards raising the standard in the industry. The rankings serve two distinct types of Barron's readers. For wealth management professionals, they serve as an industry scorecard. For investors, the rankings are a tool that can help in the process of finding financial guidance, serving as a starting point for clients looking for an advisor.

To be eligible for this ranking, RIA firms submitted a comprehensive overview of their practices – from growth in assets under management and advisement to advisor satisfaction and culture. Also considered are the advisors' experience, advanced degrees, industry designations, the size of their teams, philanthropic work, and compliance records.

Barron's publishes four individual advisor rankings each year (Top 100 Advisors, Top 100 Women Advisors, Top 100 Independent Advisors, Top 1,200 Advisors) along with three team- or firm-based rankings (Top RIA Firms, Top Institutional Consulting Teams, Top Private Management Teams).

About Private Advisor Group

Private Advisor Groups is one of the fastest-growing RIA firms in the nation. As of June 30, 2020, the firm manages over $21 billion in assets under management (AUM) while supporting more than 650 advisors and 55,000 clients in 38 states across the U.S.

Founded by advisors John Hyland and Pat Sullivan, PAG provides industry-leading tools and technology to independent advisors, investors, and growing RIA firms that are focused on fiduciary adherence, compliance, and a client-centric approach. For more information, visit www.privateadvisorgroup.com

Barron's "Top 100 RIA Firms" ranking is based upon a wide range of quantitative and qualitative criteria: regulatory records, client retention reports, assets overseen by the Firm, revenue generated by the Firm, level of technology spending, number of clients, size of the staff, diversity across the staff, placement of a succession plan, and more. The ranking may not be representative of any one client's experience because it reflects a sample of all of the experiences of the Firm's clients. The ranking is not indicative of the Firm's past or future performance. Neither Private Advisor Group nor its Financial Advisors pay a fee to Barron's in exchange for the ranking. Barron's is a registered trademark of Dow Jones & Company, L.P. All rights reserved.

*The WealthManagement.com 2019 Thrive Award was compiled by measuring the percentage of revenue growth over the previous three years. Average revenue growth of the top 200 list was three times the industry average, as calculated by McKinsey & Company's PriceMetrix.

The Financial Times 300 Top Registered Investment Advisers is an independent listing produced annually by Ignites Research, a division of Money-Media, Inc., on behalf of the Financial Times (July 2020). The FT 300 is based on data gathered from RIA firms, regulatory disclosures, and the FT's research. The listing reflected each practice's performance in six primary areas: assets under management, asset growth, compliance record, years in existence, credentials and online accessibility. Over 750 qualified firms applied for the award, 300 of which were selected (40%). This award does not evaluate the quality of services provided to clients and is not indicative of the practice's future performance. Neither the RIA firms nor their employees pay a fee to The Financial Times in exchange for inclusion in the FT 300.

