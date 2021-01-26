Private Advisor Group Strengthens Executive Team; Enhances Focus on Continued Growth and Value

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Private Advisor Group ("PAG"), one of the largest and fastest-growing independent wealth management firms in the country*, today announces the appointment of two new executives to support the company's rapidly growing footprint with independent advisors and individual investors across the United States. Effective immediately, Petra Barone is promoted to the role of Chief Financial Officer, and Frank Smith joins PAG in a newly created position as Head of Advisor Growth. Both executives report directly to Chief Executive Officer RJ Moore.

"It's an honor to welcome Petra and Frank to our Executive Leadership Team," said Mr. Moore. "Their addition complements our desire to grow the right way, with the right advisors, while adding value for all our stakeholders – including the clients we all serve. With their leadership talents, extensive experience, and business acumen, PAG is better able to manage our growth within the independent financial community while extending our capabilities into new service offerings."

Since its founding over a decade ago, Private Advisor Group has experienced significant growth in the independent financial advisory space. Recognized as one of the fastest-growing RIAs in 2019*, the company now has more than 650 advisors in 37 states with AUM in excess of $20 billion.

Petra Barone, who joined PAG in 2011, most recently served as Director of Accounting & Advisor Compensation at the firm. She previously held the role of auditor at Coopers & Lybrand (now PwC) and was the Manager of Accounting & Reporting at Häagen Dazs. Moving forward, Petra will be responsible for creating new strategies to economically serve and support PAG advisors. She will also support the leadership team in identifying new opportunities to re-invest in the business.

Frank Smith brings to PAG a wealth of experience from a long career dedicated to serving the independent advisor space. Prior to joining PAG, he held leadership roles as the Director of Investment Solutions at CUNA Mutual Group and Senior Vice-President,

Enterprise Business Consulting and RIA Solutions, at LPL Financial. In his new role, Frank will focus on progressing PAG's growth strategy, bringing like-minded independent advisors into alignment with the firm's unique value proposition while expanding key services to current PAG advisors.

About Private Advisor Group

Private Advisor Group is one of the fastest-growing RIA firms in the nation. As of December 31, 2020, the firm manages over $20 billion in assets under management (AUM) and currently supports over 650 advisors in 37 states across the U.S.

Founded by advisors John Hyland and Pat Sullivan, PAG provides industry-leading tools and technology to independent advisors and investors that are focused on fiduciary adherence, compliance, and a client-centric approach. For more information, visit www.privateadvisorgroup.com.

*The WealthManagement.com 2019 Thrive Award was compiled by measuring the percentage of revenue growth over the previous three years. Average revenue growth of the top 200 list was three times the industry average, as calculated by McKinsey & Company's PriceMetrix.

Securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment Advice offered through Private Advisor Group, a registered investment advisor and separate entity from LPL Financial.

