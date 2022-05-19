Private and Public Cloud Market Size in the Financial Services Industry to Grow by USD 61.47 billon | 37% of Growth to Originate from APAC | Technavio

Download Our Sample Report to gain access to additional information about market dynamics.

The global private and public cloud market in the financial services industry covers the following areas:

Global Private And Public Cloud Market In The Financial Services Industry Sizing

Global Private And Public Cloud Market In The Financial Services Industry Forecast

Global Private And Public Cloud Market In The Financial Services Industry Analysis

Regional Analysis

APAC will account for 37% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growing demand for virtually unlimited storage and big data will drive the growth of the global private and public cloud market in the financial services industry in APAC during the forecast period. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions. China and Japan are the key countries for the global private and public cloud market in the financial services industry in APAC. Data breaches can cost financial firms valuable clients as well as credibility and years of hard work.

Driver and Challenge

The growing demand for virtually unlimited storage and big data is driving the growth of the global private and public cloud market in the financial services industry. Financial services are built on large IT infrastructures that process high volumes of data daily. The advent of advanced technologies such as big data and analytics have enabled organizations to transform unstructured and semi-structured data into structured and meaningful data. Cloud computing provides a solution for maintaining and analyzing big data by offering several storage options based on business requirements. Most financial service firms are opting for AWS cloud to store their backup data in a cost-effective manner.

Data security and privacy are major challenges for the growth of the global private and public cloud market in the financial services industry. It is necessary for financial service institutions to have stringent data security standards when compared with other industries. The success or failure of financial services firms depends on the effective use of confidential customer information while maintaining privacy. Hence, a balance is needed between data sharing flexibility and data privacy. However, uncertainties over data security and stringent data-related regulations make it difficult for organizations to maintain this balance.

Companies Mentioned

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Alphabet Inc.

CSC

Eze Castle Integration Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

International Business Machines Corp.

Jack Henry and Associates Inc.

and Associates Inc. Microsoft Corp.

Oracle Corp.

Rackspace Technology Inc.

Global Private And Public Cloud Market In The Financial Services Industry Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 18.34% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 61.47 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 22.95 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amazon Web Services Inc., Alphabet Inc., CSC, Eze Castle Integration Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Jack Henry and Associates Inc., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., and Rackspace Technology Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

