Private Aviation Company Volato Takes Delivery of Recently-Launched HondaJet Elite II Aircraft

The New Aircraft Model, Just Launched at NBAA, Is Now Available To Volato Fractional, Stretch Jet Card and Charter Customers.

ATLANTA, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Volato, the most efficient way to fly on a private jet, today announced it has taken delivery of its first HondaJet Elite II aircraft, with another arriving at the end of the month. The two HondaJet Elite II aircraft are in addition to the 25 HondaJet Elite II aircraft order placed by Volato earlier this month. The new plane model was recently announced at October's NBAA conference. Owners in Volato's fractional ownership program now have access to Volato's HondaJet fleet and new the Elite II aircraft.

The HondaJet Elite II model is one of the most technologically advanced aircraft on the market. It sets new standards in fuel efficiency, performance, comfort, and technology. With an expanded range, higher gross weight, and additional fuel capacity, users will enjoy greater mission capability and more flexibility than ever before.

Fractional shares in a Volato jet allow members to take full advantage of all the benefits of owning a private plane without the stress of managing the upkeep and logistics. Available shares range from 1/16 to a whole aircraft; each with a 5-year program term. Owners can fly as little or as much as they like and earn a revenue share every time their aircraft flies a live mission.

"Volato seeks to uphold our market standing in providing the most innovative solutions to private aviation," explains Matt Liotta, CEO of Volato. "Every business decision is made with our customers at the core, and we're ecstatic to bring this model to market for those interested in flying on the most innovative aircraft of its kind. Volato fractional owners seek the highest safety standards and best customer experience, and this is what we continue to deliver."

This latest jet offering is a part of Volato's mission to provide the highest caliber of service and quality of aircraft to customers. The company now has over 40 HondaJets currently in operation or ordered, and recently announced a fleet order of Gulfstream G280 aircraft configured for ten passengers.

Other extensions of Volato's service include a Stretch Jet Card and Aircraft Management Program. Volato now operates nationally with a floating fleet, and has bases in Atlanta GA, St. Augustine and Ft Lauderdale FL, Baltimore MD, Houston TX, and Carlsbad CA. For more information about fractional ownership, the Stretch Jet Card and charter services, visit www.flyvolato.com.

