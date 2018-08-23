Private Capital Group Selects ERS's Practice Advantage™ for Retirement-Focused Advisors

CHICAGO, Aug. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Private Capital Group has chosen to provide the Practice Advantage™ technology solution from Envestnet | Retirement Solutions (ERS), a majority-owned subsidiary of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE : ENV ), to the advisors in its network to grow and manage their retirement service offerings.

The Practice Advantage platform (https://envestnetrs.com/practice-advantage) empowers advisors with guidance and tools to ensure they can deliver comprehensive solutions to retirement plan sponsors, and unlock scalability for their practices. Practice Advantage's features include:

Investment Analysis & Reporting: A sophisticated, yet easy-to-use reporting tool which enables advisors to customize plan sponsor reports to align with each one's unique investment policy statement (IPS).

Intuitive Navigation: Flexible and mobile-enabled technology which allows an entire team to obtain a holistic view of their entire practice, and drills down into a specific client's plan design and investments.

5500 Database Search Engine, Plus Tools to Assist with Client Relationship Management (CRM) and Requests for Proposals (RFPs).

"We are glad to provide Private Capital Group with dynamic, fully integrated technology that will allow retirement-focused advisors the flexibility to be responsive to the changing needs of their clients' plans," said Babu Sivadasan, President of Envestnet | Retirement Solutions. "This is part of the natural progression of our commitment to the client relationship we have with Private Capital Group, and we look forward to helping their advisors grow and scale as they add more retirement plans."

"This new adoption of the robust retirement investment tools ERS provides will enable Private Capital Group (PCG) to better serve our retirement plan clients," said Benjamin Kille, Co-founder of Private Capital Group. "The retirement plan clients of PCG will benefit from the sophisticated analytics and industry benchmarking ERS delivers to Advisors via their dashboard access. By leveraging ERS technology, we can provide our clients a higher level of service, streamline our process and grow our retirement plan business."

About Private Capital Group

Private Capital Group is a Registered Investment Adviser with major presence in the Northeast with over $1 billion in AUM. PCG prides itself on providing generational advice and solutions for their clients. For 15 years, PCG's credentialed professionals and their team have helped affluent clients and business owners create planning solutions that help meet their objectives. PCG leverages technology like Envestnet Retirement Solutions to provide detailed quarterly analysis and comparative benchmarking for their retirement plan clients. For more information on Private Capital Group, please visit www.pcgct.com or follow Private Capital Group, LLC on LinkedIn.

About Envestnet



Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE : ENV ) is a leading provider of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. Envestnet's unified technology enhances advisor productivity and strengthens the wealth management process. Envestnet empowers enterprises and advisors to more fully understand their clients and deliver better outcomes.

Envestnet enables financial advisors to better manage client outcomes and strengthen their practices. Institutional-quality research and advanced portfolio solutions are provided through Envestnet | PMC, our Portfolio Management Consultants group. Envestnet | Yodlee is a leading data aggregation and data analytics platform powering dynamic, cloud-based innovation for digital financial services. Envestnet | Tamarac provides leading rebalancing, reporting, and practice management software for advisors. Envestnet | Retirement Solutions provides an integrated platform that combines leading practice management technology, research, data aggregation and fiduciary managed account solutions.

More than 87,000 advisors and 3,000 companies including: 16 of the 20 largest U.S. banks, 43 of the 50 largest wealth management and brokerage firms, over 500 of the largest Registered Investment Advisers, and hundreds of Internet services companies, leverage Envestnet technology and services. Envestnet solutions enhance knowledge of the client, accelerate client on-boarding, improve client digital experiences and help drive better outcomes for enterprises, advisors and their clients.

For more information on Envestnet, please visit www.envestnet.com and follow @ENVintel.

