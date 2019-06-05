Private equity-backed Motor City Industrial makes third acquisition

HAZEL PARK, Mich., June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Motor City Industrial (www.motorcityindustrial.com), has announced the acquisition of Quality Fastener and Supply Co. This represents the third acquisition by Motor City Industrial and further expands product & service offerings available to customers from diversified sectors and geographies.

Quality Fastener and Supply Co. is a distributor of industrial consumables and ancillary products based in Oxford, Michigan. Founded in 1982, Quality Fastener offers supply chain solutions for over 15,000 SKUs, serving a mix of blue-chip customers and local businesses through vendor managed inventory programs and maintaining an inventory of mission-critical components for just-in-time delivery.

"We are excited to have the Quality Fastener team join Motor City Industrial and look forward to our future together" Joe Stephens, CEO of Motor City Industrial added, "Jim Hiatt and John Shepard have built a tremendous company and we are thankful they have trusted us to continue this legacy."

Motor City Industrial is backed by Kian Capital Partners (www.kiancapital.com) and Oakland Standard Co. (www.oaklandstandard.com). Both firms are experienced in the industrial distribution sector and committed to additional partnerships that will expand Motor City Industrial's products, services and geographic footprint.

Motor City Industrial, headquartered in Hazel Park, Michigan, is a value-added distributor of fasteners and related consumable industrial products. Motor City Industrial specializes in supply chain management solutions for customers across a diverse set of industries by offering a full suite of solutions, including process map consulting, consumption analysis and vendor managed inventory. Motor City Industrial prides itself on providing a wide variety of products to meet every customer's unique needs and delivering customized, turn-key supply chain solutions with superior service.

