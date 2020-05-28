Private Equity Firm Sports Index Release Another £120 Million Global Bond

LONDON, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The software based investment company has experienced unprecedented growth over the past 18 months and it shows no sign of slowing down in 2020.

Over the past 30 years Sports Index has been developing a system to correctly calculate true odds on different sporting events in the United Kingdom.

Sports Index allow their clients to experience a low risk, high reward scenario which means this is one of the safest alternative investments going into a testing time for the United Kingdom.

Sports Index and their algorithm "Algol500" have produced returns averaging 13% per year over the last decade in the United Kingdom and Europe.

In 2017 the company valued the algorithm at £210.7 million.

Increasingly high levels of investment are being placed into the Sports Index Digital Algorithmic Trading System, giving the company a substantial increase in worldwide market share. This unique trading system is designed to identify significant mis-pricing across several International Sports Trading Exchanges.

Sports Index is the only Sports Trading company to be regulated in the United Kingdom.

SOURCE Sports Index