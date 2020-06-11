Private Jet Card Comparisons Issues Free First-Timers Guide To Private Jet Travel

MIAMI, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the recent surge of interest in private aviation solutions from first-time flyers, Private Jet Card Comparisons has published a free first-timers' guide to help new consumers navigate the industry. The Private Jet 101: First-Timers Guide, which covers everything a consumer needs to know before they contact private aviation providers, is available on a complimentary basis and does not require registration.

"There has been a huge increase in interest for private aviation solutions, much of it from first-timers as commercial airlines reduce the frequency of flights and markets served, and consumers look for ways to avoid exposure to COVID-19," said Doug Gollan, Founder and Editor-in-Chief of Private Jet Card Comparisons. "We want to provide those new to the industry with information that will help determine the best solution for their needs, including things to consider before contacting companies."

Added Gollan: "Unlike various lead generation sites, Private Jet Card Comparisons never sells or markets subscriber data, nor receives referral fees. This guide allows consumers to read and review their options without worrying about solicitations or telemarketing calls and provides first-timers the ability to educate themselves on their options and the key factors to consider with total peace of mind."

Key elements of the guide include:

Information consumers should have about their planned travel before contacting providers to ensure they receive the best advice

Jet Card and Memberships, plus other options including, On-Demand Charter, Fractional Ownership, and Jet Sharing, outlining the positives and negatives for each

Who owns the private aircrafts you will fly on

How to avoid illegal charters

Variables that impact the private aviation experience, many of which first-timers may not consider before purchase, including in-flight connectivity, deicing expense, catering, flight attendants and even the size of lavatories

The Guide is free at PrivateJetCardComparisons.com.

Private Jet Card Comparisons also provides access to free and in-depth, no-registration guides, including Fractional Ownership; Jet Sharing; On-Demand Charter vs. Jet Cards and Memberships; Private Jet Performance by Type, including speed, range, cabin size and baggage capacity; Operator and Pilot Qualifications; Reasons to Fly Privately, and an A-to-Z Glossary of industry terms.

The 2020 Edition of Private Jet Card Comparisons costs $250 and enables users to compare specific programs from more than 50 providers, including safety standards, pricing, flexibility, stability, aircraft types, and other details that matter, such as extra fees and policies regarding pets, WiFi, deicing, surcharges and discounts.

Earlier this month, Private Jet Card Comparisons donated over 100,000 meals to Feeding America's COVID-19 relief efforts.

About Private Jet Card Comparisons

Private Jet Card Comparisons offers subscribers an easy-to-use spreadsheet format comparing 50+ providers and over 250 programs by more than 65 variables, including, Able American Jets; Air Charter Service; Air Partner; Airshare (formerly Executive AirShare); Airstream Jets Inc.; Alliance Aviation; Charter Flight Group; Clay Lacy Aviation; Concord Private Jet; Delta Private Jets, Inc.; Dominion Charter, Ltd.; Dreamline Aviation, Dumont Aviation; Executive Jet Management; Exec 1 Aviation; ExpertJet; Flexjet; Fly Aeolus; FlyExclusive.com; GlobeAir; GrandView Aviation; Hopscotch Air; International Jet; Jet Algo; Jet Aviation Flight Services, Inc.; Jet Linx Aviation; Jetlogic Ltd.; Jet the World; JetSet Group; Jets.com; Jettly; LunaJets SA; Luxury Aircraft Solutions; Magellan Jets; Netjets (including Marquis Jet); Nicholas Air; Northern Jet Management; ONEFlight International; Outlier Jets; Paramount Business Jets; Priester Aviation; Private Jet Services Group (PJS Group); PrivateFly (combined with Skyjet); Prive Jets; ProspAir Jet Charter; Quantum Jets; Sentient Jet; Silverhawk Aviation; Solairus Aviation; Starflight Aviation; Star Jets International LLC; StraightLine Private Air; Tradewind Aviation; Unity Jets; Vault Jet; Velocity Jets; VistaJet; Wheels Up, and XO (formerly XOJET and JetSmarter).

