Private Jet Charter Company New Flight Charters Announces 16.1% increase July Year-Over-Year and 11.5% Growth Past Three Months

The first half of 2019; super-midsize and heavy jets were up a combined 34% and light jet popularity climbed 33% at the expense of midsize jets. Turboprops were nearly even. New Flight Charters clients choose their specific aircraft from an array of options and quotes for each flight, sourced per their own preferences including size, model and amenities.

The company attributes the increase in part to better charter pricing options with the growth of "floating fleet" aircraft availability - currently 435 aircraft from 39 operators are available to flyers. Floating fleet aircraft are quoted point-to-point without having to revolve around a certain base and incur that additional cost, thus are typically better than traditional charter quotes, jet cards and memberships for one-way flights or round-trips over many days.

Celebrating its 15th anniversary in 2019 and named to the Inc. 5000 Honor Roll as a fastest growing U.S. company four different years, New Flight Charter has averaged 13.2% annual growth since 2004.

The company is the most-accredited charter company in the U.S. and also recognized as an ARGUS-Registered Broker- one of just thirty-nine ARGUS-rated charter brokers worldwide, and an approved member of the international Air Charter Association- one of only five in the U.S.

Jet Charter Colorado by New Flight Charters is the complete Colorado jet charter resource and includes all 112 charter aircraft based in the state from 36 FAA certified operators. Most popular are floating fleet aircraft available to or from Colorado with point to point pricing, and available empty legs. The company is a specialist in charter flights to Aspen, Eagle-Vail, Telluride and Steamboat Springs, as well as the Denver-Front Range area.

Jackson Hole Jet Charter is the company's local resource for private charter information and charter flights to and from Jackson Hole and the northern Rockies. Featured are full-industry charter availabilities of empty legs, floating fleet aircraft with special pricing, the full fleet of regionally based aircraft and charter jets transient at Jackson Hole Airport.

New Flight Charters was founded in 2004 by pilot, aircraft owner and air charter entrepreneur Rick Colson (@rickcolson) whose combined background in private aviation, business administration and upscale service contributed to launching leading service providers for private fliers as well as jet charter brokers.

For charter quotes or information nationwide, call (800) 732-1653. For Colorado charter information and quotes, call (303) 729-1444. For charter information to or from Jackson Hole, WY call (307) 734-7751.

