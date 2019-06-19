Private Jet Company New Flight Charters Sponsors Race Across America (RAAM) Cycling Team

The race started on June 15th and is the longest endurance bicycle race in the world. It is considered the "World's Toughest Bicycle Race." The race began at the pier in Oceanside, CA and will end in Annapolis, MD.

As a team, they will race 3,000 miles, cross 12 states and 350 communities. They will climb over 170,000 feet through the Sierras, Rockies, and Appalachian mountain ranges. Unlike the world-renowned Tour De France, this is not a stage race, they will ride 24 hours a day, sleeping an average of 2 hours a night until the race is completed. They hope to finish the race in 6 days.

Funds raised and donated will go to Oceanside Police Canine Officers' Association. Police K9s require a wide array of specialized equipment for both training and active duty that enable the officer and canine partner to excel at their tasks and to do so safely. Most of the canines are multidisciplinary and require specialized schools and training to maintain these skills which may include tracking, narcotics detection, article searching, officer protection and S.K.I.D.D.S. (SWAT, K9, Interacting, During, Deployment, School).

New Flight Charters' Community Support

As the most-accredited charter service in the U.S. and an Inc. 5000 four-time honoree, New Flight Charters also takes the lead in corporate responsibility and gives back through its Community Support Program.

With its success and a belief in corporate accountability, New Flight Charters acts to support the local communities where its employees work. Through its corporate Community Support Program, New Flight Charters benefits select local charity and nonprofit organizations each year in time, talent and resources, to further a program goal of helping build strong, healthy and safe communities.

Many receiving help from New Flight Charters are local nonprofits benefiting children. "Youth are a hub and a moving influence in a community. In a large way they are the future of that community," remarked New Flight Charters President Rick Colson. "What better way to make an impact there now AND in the future."

Contributing to local communities through successful nonprofit organizations since 2004, New Flight Charters has given many thousands of dollars in resources, and hundreds of hours in hands-on service.

About New Flight Charters

An aviation leader since 2004, New Flight Charters arranges custom domestic and international private flights with top-rated aircraft, a Best Price Guarantee and perfect safety history. The company is the most-accredited charter brokerage in the industry; both ARGUS® and Wyvern® registered, Accredited-Rated A+ by the BBB, BACA-member, rated D&B Gold, an Inc. 5000 Four-Time Honoree and a registered U.S. Government Contractor. Flyers choose from the top aircraft makes, models and quotes every flight, from the largest private jet charter listings including floating fleets and empty legs. New Flight Charters serves a wide variety of clientele including Fortune 500 companies, government heads of state, presidential campaigns, entertainment icons, private families and entrepreneurs.

About RAAM

RAAM and SOUL EVENTS are world leaders in the sport of endurance bicycle racing. The team is responsible for the Race Across America (RAAM), the world's premier ultra-bicycle race, a 3000-mile coast-to-coast race across the USA, as well as the Race Across the West (RAW), an 860-mile race across the Western US, the RAAM Challenge Series, and the 6-12-24 World Time Trial Championships. In addition, they offer seminars on endurance bicycle racing and sanction endurance races worldwide.

www.raceacrossamerica.org

