Private Label Brands a Part of World Heart Day Movement with Products like RSQ Five

RSQ Five is a combination of homeopathic and five flower essence remedies designed to provide temporary relief of symptoms associated with emotional stress, shock, fear, mild anxiety, insomnia and restless sleep. It comes in standard tablets and junior berry-flavored tablets for children as well as in drops.

"RSQ Five is a product we are particularly proud of," Lauren van Zyl, co-founder of Private Label Brands, said. "Many children and adults suffer from anxiety, and with this product we have developed a natural remedy that is geared toward both."

The effects of anxiety and stress can also manifest themselves in heart and circulatory system conditions and diseases. Many people who experience heart attacks or heart failure have been exposed to a significant amount of stress that has built up and exceeded their breaking point.

This is why Private Label Brands is a proud supporter of the "My Heart, Your Heart" campaign and the World Heart Federation's World Heart Day, coming up on September 29. The campaign and event encourage greater awareness about heart issues, which is important, considering more than 25 percent of all deaths in the United States come as a result of heart disease. People who take care of their heart and circulatory system from a young age are less likely to experience heart disease later in life.

"I promise to cook and eat more healthily, to do more exercise and encourage my family and friends to be more active and to say no to smoking," van Zyl said in support to the My Heart, Your Heart campaign. "For my heart, your heart and all our hearts."

For more information about Private Label Brands and its products, visit the company's website, www.nutripathicremedies.com.

