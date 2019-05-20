Private Label Brands Nutripathic Remedies Help Support Mental Health Month in May

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Private Label Brands, the makers of RSQ Five and RSQ Junior, two homeopathic remedies to temporarily relieve stress and anxiety, is promoting Mental Health Awareness Month over the course of May.

Mental illness, which is often associated with distress and anxiety, is all too common affecting nearly 20 percent of U.S. adults. Emotional stress can also manifest itself in different ways, including anxiety, depression and hostility.

"Spreading the word about mental health is important," said Lauren Van Zyl, CEO of Private Label Brands, which developed the Nutripathic line of health supplements. "For far too long, mental illness was talked about in whispers. There was a stigma which frequently allowed it to go unrecognized, undiagnosed and untreated."

Ending the whispers and stigma is part of the reason for the "WhyCare?" campaign, which is sponsored by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) in May. NAMI is trying to raise awareness and promote a more open conversation on the topic while supporting policies that will help people with mental illness and their families.

"As a health and wellness company, we know how important it is to educate the public about mental health issues," Van Zyl said. "Mental Health Month provides a platform for health and wellness companies to raise awareness."

RSQ Five is a combination of homeopathic products and five flower essence remedies designed to provide temporary relief of symptoms associated with emotional stress, shock, fear, mild anxiety, insomnia and restlessness. It comes in standard tablets and berry-flavored tablets for children as well as in drops.

"This is a nationwide problem in the United States," Van Zyl said. "One in five American adults have some form of mental illness and educating people about it is an important public health goal. NAMI'S 'WhyCare?' campaign during the month of May reminds us to take the time to show people with mental health problems that we care."

For more information about Private Label Brands and its Nutripatrhic products, visit www.nutripathicremedies.com.

