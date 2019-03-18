Private Label Brands' Nutripathic Remedies to be on Display at Health and Wellness Conference in Orlando March 31-April 3
Mar 18, 2019, 03:00 ET
BOCA RATON, Fla., March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Private Label Brands, the manufacturer of the Nutripathic line of homeopathic remedies, will attend this month's Weight Management, Sports Nutrition, Vitamin & Hemp Solutions EPPS conference in Orlando.
The event, which will be held from March 31-April 3, brings health and wellness brands together for one-on-one private meetings with major retail buyers. Some of the nation's top outlets will be participating in the conference including CVS, The Vitamin Shoppe, Whole Foods Market, GNC, Kinney Drugs, and Wegmans.
"We are thrilled to attend the 2019 health and wellness conference in Orlando. This event gives us an opportunity to present our homeopathic remedies to the country's largest retailers," said Lauren van Zyl, co-founder of South African-based Private Label Brands.
Nutripathic homeopathic remedies, which are made from plants and food, help people with stress, anxiety, allergies and pH balance:
- pH7 Base helps balance the body's pH levels to make them more alkaline.
- RSQ Five relieves trauma, anxiety, emotional stress and sleeplessness.
- Tonsin helps temporarily relieve symptoms associated with sinusitis, hay fever, sneezing, post-nasal drip, allergic rhinitis, sore throat and inflammation of the respiratory tract.
"We developed our homeopathic remedies to help people with common maladies, such as anxiety and colds," van Zyl said. "In addition, we knew it was important to bring our pH7 Base or pH7 Base Berry supplements to the United States because people don't realize how important it is to have the right pH balance in your body."
Efficient Program Planning Sessions (EPPS) is a branch of the Efficient Collaborative Retail Marketing (ECRM®) event series where brands can have direct discussions with more than 80 retailers and other brands about business objectives, such as product launches, marketing campaigns and more.
"This is a great opportunity to promote our Nutripathic product line to the major health and wellness retail buyers in the United States," van Zyl said. "We are looking forward to hearing their feedback about our homeopathic remedies."
For more information about Private Label Brands and its Nutripathic products, visit www.nutripathicremedies.com.
