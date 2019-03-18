Private Label Brands' Nutripathic Remedies to be on Display at Health and Wellness Conference in Orlando March 31-April 3

"We are thrilled to attend the 2019 health and wellness conference in Orlando. This event gives us an opportunity to present our homeopathic remedies to the country's largest retailers," said Lauren van Zyl, co-founder of South African-based Private Label Brands.

Nutripathic homeopathic remedies, which are made from plants and food, help people with stress, anxiety, allergies and pH balance:

pH7 Base helps balance the body's pH levels to make them more alkaline.

RSQ Five relieves trauma, anxiety, emotional stress and sleeplessness.

Tonsin helps temporarily relieve symptoms associated with sinusitis, hay fever, sneezing, post-nasal drip, allergic rhinitis, sore throat and inflammation of the respiratory tract.

"We developed our homeopathic remedies to help people with common maladies, such as anxiety and colds," van Zyl said. "In addition, we knew it was important to bring our pH7 Base or pH7 Base Berry supplements to the United States because people don't realize how important it is to have the right pH balance in your body."

Efficient Program Planning Sessions (EPPS) is a branch of the Efficient Collaborative Retail Marketing (ECRM®) event series where brands can have direct discussions with more than 80 retailers and other brands about business objectives, such as product launches, marketing campaigns and more.

"This is a great opportunity to promote our Nutripathic product line to the major health and wellness retail buyers in the United States," van Zyl said. "We are looking forward to hearing their feedback about our homeopathic remedies."

For more information about Private Label Brands and its Nutripathic products, visit www.nutripathicremedies.com.

Please direct inquiries to:

Andrew Polin, 561-544-0719

apolin@inhealthmedia.com

SOURCE Private Label Brands

Related Links

http://www.nutripathicremedies.com

