Private Label Brands' ph7 Base Powders Now Available on Amazon.com

"We are thrilled to announce that ph7 Base is now available for purchase on Amazon.com," said Lauren Van Zyl, CEO of Private Label Brands. "Getting products on Amazon is a big step for any retailer, as this is the primary platform used by people all across the world for their online shopping. We look forward to reaching out to more customers than ever before to help provide them the relief they need from various high-acid conditions."

pH7 Base has been an especially popular product among those who suffer from digestive issues, such as heartburn, unhealthy food cravings and indigestion. Using a blend of calcium, phosphorous, magnesium and potassium, it helps maintain a consistent pH balance in the body to ensure healthier digestion, normal calcium absorption and a healthy urinary tract.

Simply mix a teaspoon of the powder with seven ounces of water once daily to create a refreshing berry-flavored beverage that tastes great when served cold. Regular use can help prevent the pains and annoyances associated with common digestive issues. The powder can be added to a daily supplement shake too.

"Our customers have embraced the effectiveness and versatility of the pH7 Base powder, and we strongly believe many more people across the globe will do the same," Van Zyl said. "Having the product now available on Amazon.com is just one more step toward achieving our goal of reaching into new markets and helping more people find a healthy and simple solution to some of their most annoying health issues."

For more information about Private Label Brands, visit www.nutripathicremedies.com.

Please direct inquiries to:

Andrew Polin, 561-544-0719

pr@inhealthmedia.com

SOURCE Private Label Brands

Related Links

http://www.nutripathicremedies.com

