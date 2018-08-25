Private Label Brands' PH7 Base Supports Healthy Digestion, Efficient Nutrition Absorption and Heart Health

"We are thrilled to offer pH7 Base to customers around the world," Private Label Brands co-founder, Lauren van Zyl, said. "People who have a pH imbalance are more likely to experience issues such as heartburn, unhealthy food cravings and aches and pains in the joints. pH7 helps counteract those issues to provide greater comfort and healthier body function."

pH7 Base also provides a supportive balance for high-acid conditions that include many common circulatory ailments. Its benefits for heart health are worth mentioning as World Heart Day approaches at the end of the month (September 29).

Sponsored by the World Heart Federation, World Heart Day has a global campaign to raise awareness about heart disease. Being the number one cause of death in the United States, an estimated 610,000 people yearly die of heart disease, making up about 25 percent of all deaths in the country. Private Label Brands is proud to be part of the "My Heart, Your Heart" campaign.

Using pH7 Base is easy—simply mix a teaspoon of the powder with seven ounces of water and drink. The product has a light berry flavor and tastes great when served cold.

"I promise to cook and eat more healthily, to do more exercise and encourage my family and friends to be more active and to say no to smoking," van Zyl said in support to the My Heart, Your Heart campaign. "For my heart, your heart and all our hearts."

The World Heart Federation, founded in 2000, set September 29 as the World Heart Day to raise awareness about CVD, including stroke and heart disease. Activities like exercising at least 30 minutes a day, giving smoking up and eating healthily can help prevent CVD.

