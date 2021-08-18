Private Letter Ruling Received From IRS In Connection With Planned Merger Between Regal And Rexnord PMC

BELOIT, Wisc. and MILWAUKEE, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE: RBC) and Rexnord Corporation (NYSE: RXN) today announced that Rexnord received the private letter ruling ("PLR") from the U.S. Internal Revenue Service ("IRS") in connection with the combination of Rexnord's Process & Motion Control business ("PMC") with Regal through a Reverse Morris Trust ("RMT") transaction.

Commenting on receipt of the PLR, Regal CEO, Louis Pinkham said "We are excited about receipt of the IRS private letter ruling, which is a crucial milestone in the process of bringing together Regal and Rexnord PMC – two highly complementary businesses that together create a premier global provider of differentiated, highly value-added Industrial Powertrain solutions."

"In addition, it was good to see that terms of the ruling related to how we may treat the shareholder overlap that exists between Regal and Rexnord are broadly in line with our initial assumptions. At this point, we are awaiting each company's shareholder vote scheduled for September 1st."

Todd Adams, Chairman, President and CEO of Rexnord, commented, "We appreciate the timely and thorough response from the IRS and look forward to closing the transactions early in the fourth quarter."

Regal and Rexnord expect to file within approximately one week Current Reports on Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that provide more information about the expectations of Regal and Rexnord regarding key elements of the transaction in light of the IRS ruling.

About Regal

Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE: RBC) is a global leader in the engineering and manufacturing of electric motors and controls, power generation, and power transmission products, serving customers throughout the world. We create a better tomorrow by developing and responsibly producing energy-efficient products and systems.

Regal is comprised of four operating segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions and Power Transmission Solutions. Regal is headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin and has manufacturing, sales, and service facilities worldwide. For more information, visit RegalBeloit.com .

About Rexnord

Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rexnord is comprised of two strategic platforms, Process & Motion Control and Water Management, with approximately 6,800 employees worldwide.

The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets, and services specified, highly engineered mechanical components used within complex systems. The Water Management platform designs, procures, manufactures and markets products that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control and conservation. Additional information about Rexnord can be found at www.rexnordcorporation.com.

